Putting OMMM into your yoga-friendly home

It might have been a fad back in the day, but yoga and the healthier lifestyle it encourages is very much here to stay! So much so, in fact, that many people are indulging their new passion and looking to create a specific yoga room or studio within their own homes. Namaste to all of you!
If you are wondering what you need to do to make a perfectly balanced room for practising your Ashtanga moves in, look no further, as we have compiled a list of fantastic tips to bring you closer to Nirvana and interior design heaven!
If you are a yogi in the making and you have long yearned for a private space to practice in, don't think that you have to build a specific studio (although yes, that would be amazing!). Effectively, any room can become the perfect yoga retreat when you decorate it and approach it with some common sense!
This charming room, from Lena Klanten, is the ideal yoga room and could be easily recreated in any spare room in your home. You might ask what makes it so perfect and we would point you in the direction of the masses of natural light that is pouring in. How could you not focus with that surrounding you?
To create a yoga-friendly room, you will need very little, if any furniture. This is because most of your practice will either be freestanding, down on the mat or up against a solid wall. We do, however, understand that after a tough workout, you might like to take a seat, so if you do look to include some furniture, try to keep it simple, pared back and functional.
Distractingly colourful items or large pieces of furniture could actually make it harder for you to focus on your form and practice, so keep it all basic!
Even if you've selected a wonderfully bright and sunny room to turn into your own private yoga studio, there is no guarantee that you will only practice during the day! What if you are taken with the urge to connect to your chakras in the evening, when the sun has gone down?
For a spot of cosy twilight yoga, we recommend that you install some soft but effective lighting. You'll want to create a warm, welcoming space, but you'll also need to be able to see how your body is reacting to certain poses, so a good combination of function and feeling is needed here. Living room lamps would be a good investment!
Finding and maintaining a deep connection to your surroundings and nature is a key element to effective yoga practice, so with that in mind, what could be better for your special yoga room than a host of wonderful plants and blooms?
Think about the extra benefits of plants and you'll soon see that choosing a myriad of them for your yogic retreat makes perfect sense. After all, they purify the air you are breathing in and with breath control being so key to effective yoga practice, the cleaner the air, the better your progress!
This might not be an interior design point, but it is definitely worth mentioning if you are serious about getting to a certain level of proficiency with your yoga. You wouldn't try to run a marathon in the wrong clothing would you? So why try master yoga without getting the right equipment?
Clothes should be either loose and flowing, but not dragging on the ground or you could trip, or tight and flexible. You need to maintain a full range of movement and not be constricted by anything but you should also feel confident and happy. It can take a few tries to find your perfect garb!
If you want to embrace some of the more spiritual elements of yoga, why not ask for some advice regarding the right scents to burn while you practice?
We are always keen on the richer, more musky aromas, such as sandalwood, but everyone is different and you might find a smell that really helps you to focus, relax and breathe into your stretches a little further. Don't be tempted to really fill the room though, or you might find yourself coughing and upsetting your rhythm.
For more spiritual inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: This Is How To Create Your Own Holistic Garden. If you can generate some calm indoors, imagine what you can do to your garden too!