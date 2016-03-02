Putting OMMM into your yoga-friendly home

It might have been a fad back in the day, but yoga and the healthier lifestyle it encourages is very much here to stay! So much so, in fact, that many people are indulging their new passion and looking to create a specific yoga room or studio within their own homes. Namaste to all of you!

If you are wondering what you need to do to make a perfectly balanced room for practising your Ashtanga moves in, look no further, as we have compiled a list of fantastic tips to bring you closer to Nirvana and interior design heaven!