The SW1 Palace Built for Two

It's no secret that Knightsbridge is one of the most exclusive boroughs in London, but when you take a look at this spectacular two bedroom apartment, you'll really understand why!

The design team in charge of this fabulous refurbishment are quoted as revealing, ’Ennismore Gardens is one of the most prestigious garden squares within London’s prime postcodes. ÜberRaum Architects were appointed as architects and interior designers to realise the high-end refurbishment of a large flat in one of the magnificent period townhouses (built 1860s) facing the square. After renovation, the two-bedroom apartment in this listed building complex benefits from a 20% increase of floor size, thanks to a newly built glassed winter garden, and boasts a classy combination of original features and contemporary design throughout.’

We are pretty sure your interest was piqued just by the postcode, but now you know there is a glassed winter garden, we know you can't wait to get a closer look!