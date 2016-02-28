A 1970s Home Reborn

Suspended on a narrow limestone ridge, halfway down a cliff that overlooks Lake Austin in Texas is this delightful modern sanctuary. It may appear to be a brand new build but, amazingly, the home has been built using the frame of an existing 1970s-era home!

Specht Architects have completely re-imagined the existing home to suit the elderly owner's changing needs while also re-engaging the home with the dramatic site. Inside, the modern but homely décor incorporates elements that have personal importance to the owners. Having been collected over the years, many of the items are antique or saved from the tip and, just like the existing home, have been given a new lease on life.