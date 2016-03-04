Sinks worth swooning over

When it comes to bathrooms, our design- and décor options are fantastically varied. Mirrors, floors, rugs and towels, the colour of your walls… one can have endless fun picking and choosing through various choices, wondering which will best fit our personal tastes – and which ones will induce our friends and neighbours into a lime green fit of jealousy.

One element that also presents a world of possibilities is the sink. From drop-ins to pedestal sinks, and from vintage to ultra modern, we have a world of models at our feet (or should that be hands?) to choose from.

So, to help make your choices a bit easier, today we’ll be embarking on a quest to discover some of the most splendid and noteworthy bathroom sinks out there. Differentiating in colour, style and placement, it is our hopes that our delicious list of models (from some of the world’s foremost bathroom designers) helps to inspire you for when it becomes time to remodel your bathroom.

Read on, and enjoy!