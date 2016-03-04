Sinks worth swooning over

When it comes to bathrooms, our design- and décor options are fantastically varied. Mirrors, floors, rugs and towels, the colour of your walls… one can have endless fun picking and choosing through various choices, wondering which will best fit our personal tastes – and which ones will induce our friends and neighbours into a lime green fit of jealousy.
One element that also presents a world of possibilities is the sink. From drop-ins to pedestal sinks, and from vintage to ultra modern, we have a world of models at our feet (or should that be hands?) to choose from.
So, to help make your choices a bit easier, today we’ll be embarking on a quest to discover some of the most splendid and noteworthy bathroom sinks out there. Differentiating in colour, style and placement, it is our hopes that our delicious list of models (from some of the world’s foremost bathroom designers) helps to inspire you for when it becomes time to remodel your bathroom.
Read on, and enjoy!
We kick off our list with a ‘less is more’ approach to hand washing. This sublime minimalist design by Denise Macedo Arquitetos might not be very busy, but it definitely has a lot to say style-wise.
A counter of light natural stone presents a most engaging surface, especially since it seems to fill up the entire wall length-wise. What is not used up by the sink areas has been left open for display or pure beauty purposes: more than adequate space to place our creams, soaps or decorative objects. A most generous choice, indeed.
Two sinks have been inserted for our enjoyment, both with slanting bottoms for a waterfall-like approach to water draining. The taps flaunt sleek and slim bodies, and with their curvy appeal contrast most excellently with the linear quality of the sinks and counter.
The beauty of white and black colours, among other benefits, is the freedom it presents: any hues or tones (from fiery reds to ice blues) can be added, and will look dramatically striking against that white/black canvas. On that note, we approach this black and white bathroom that portrays a timeless look thanks to its colour palette.
This Vallone GMBH bathroom also flaunts clear features (just look at those faucets and rug) that elevate this space to a stylish step above your average bathroom. The basin was placed on a separate wall which acts as a room divider, neatly adding a dash of privacy to the bathing area. All that it is, really, is an exposed concrete slab with a loose-standing oval-shaped basin. Very straightforward, yet ultra stylish.
From sleek and simple to an option that is somewhere between industrial and rustic. From Contract Solutions come this earth-toned design which sports not just one, but two round-shaped sinks. With their gleaming white porcelain coatings, the sinks offset skilfully with the warm beige tones of the surroundings.
And lo and behold, this option is not just a pretty face, but also a functional one. Integrated storage spaces below the sinks present more than adequate surfaces to store a variety of objects, from neatly folded towels to your favourite range of bathroom soaps/hand moisturisers.
And we even get a striking piece of warm lighting to enhance that storage niche, adding a sunshine glow to this unique bathroom space that has more than its sinks to boast about.
Since white and black make such a striking union, we thought we’d try a neutral contrast again – only this time, Talsee moves us from a sleek black to a more grainy brown.
We all know the aesthetic benefits of wood, and here it reiterates once again what a stylish material it really is. Adorning the floor with perfection, the same wood was chosen to make an encore appearance in the counter setting too. Its gritty surface contrasts ideally with the crisp whiteness of the walls, glass, basins… everything, really.
Speaking of basins, a twin set in bowl-like shapes was chosen, and each one is special enough to get its own backlit mirror. With this abundance of splendour flaunted by the materials, it is no wonder that a minimalist approach was chosen for the decor.
Now for a very unique option when it comes to hand washing. Using the corner of the bathroom, the sink was inserted in a very skilful manner. Flaunting a very artistic body that reminds one of museum sculptures, this modern model by Who Cares?! Design is a stylish slit in a futuristic wall protrusion that seems light years ahead of its time.
A sleek and slim tap fixture also boasts the same magnificent vibe, adding a dash of steel to the pristine collection of whites that make up the sink. A lighting element situated directly below builds on that futuristic vibe, making it feel as if the sink is about to lift off.
A striking option that cannot help but wow its customers.
On to our next option, where Architektur Jansen proves to us that it is quality, not quantity, which impresses. With a clean, minimalist layout, this model uses a beautiful sand-coloured stone panel as its main attraction. Coating both the back wall as well as the counter surface, this grainy material, with an ever-so-slight hint of a dark touch, does a striking job at impressing.
Placing the white porcelain bowl on this grainy, sand-toned surface is the right step to make the sink glow; however, those downlighters’ attendance doesn't seem to hurt either. Similar to a previous option, this model is also used to separate the washing area (in this case, the shower), creating a striking privacy barrier thanks to its thick and prominent presence.
A counter and sink that not only separates the bathroom from the dressing area, but also manages to seemingly float while accomplishing its stylish task. That is the choice that is offered to us by Bespoke. And since the best things in life come in twos, we have a double sink presence that adds twice the amount of glowing whiteness.
Add an exceptional mirror element hanging from the ceiling (complete with framing lights), and we have an extravagant space that will make the mere act of running water seem like a lavish experience. And all of this in a delightful mix of off-whites and greys.
Stylish sink done! Next up, check out our: Bathroom Tap Ideas.