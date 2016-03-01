​Stylish ways to live small

We are smack bang in the 21st century. Technology is speeding ahead at an alarming rate, with smarter and faster apps and machines created seemingly every day. Yet with all the latest and greatest inventions that are meant to make our lives easier, one thing we cannot seem to generate more of is space.

Yes, a lot of people would consider space a valuable element, and why shouldn't they? It seems quite difficult to live comfortably in a restricted environment that offers only a select amount of surface area – yet, it’s not impossible. Here on homify, we thought that we’d help search for clever ways on how to live happily in a limited space. It all comes down to how one manages design, style, and the furniture aspects in order to give a small environment a dash of style – and legroom.

Step for step, and room for room, we’ll show you the ingenious examples of numerous interior architects one at a time; so, sit back and take note – you can thank us afterwards in the comments section!