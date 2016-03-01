​Stylish ways to live small

We are smack bang in the 21st century. Technology is speeding ahead at an alarming rate, with smarter and faster apps and machines created seemingly every day. Yet with all the latest and greatest inventions that are meant to make our lives easier, one thing we cannot seem to generate more of is space.
Yes, a lot of people would consider space a valuable element, and why shouldn't they? It seems quite difficult to live comfortably in a restricted environment that offers only a select amount of surface area – yet, it’s not impossible. Here on homify, we thought that we’d help search for clever ways on how to live happily in a limited space. It all comes down to how one manages design, style, and the furniture aspects in order to give a small environment a dash of style – and legroom.
Step for step, and room for room, we’ll show you the ingenious examples of numerous interior architects one at a time; so, sit back and take note – you can thank us afterwards in the comments section!
We start off with a Parisian apartment, located on the 6th floor of a space-constrained old building. This was the perfect opportunity for Marion Rocher to show what can be achieved in a small space, without disturbing too much of its old charm.
As part of the renovation project, a mezzanine floor was added to the apartment, presenting a fabulous loft space. An open staircase allows for more visual space, and presents a platform consisting of three drawers underneath the steps. This platform also serves as a table for décor or, as is shown above, a television.
And to inject some more storage areas (and character), a niche was added to the grey wall behind the staircase, and fitted with some modern shelves. Flaunting a striking slanting pose, this presents adequate space to showcase a host of books and other trinkets.
See what a world of difference a loft space can add?
There is space and then there is visual space – the perceptual space that is experienced by the observer. And just like there are clever ways to free up additional legroom, so can a smart tip here and there help to make a space seem bigger than it actually is.
Case in point, the television corner above by B-Indoor. Nobody can argue that the design and layout is bland or doesn't say much, yet only the bare minimum was used to construct it. Using only the essentials, in modest designs and tranquil tones, this space is turned into a sober little area that avoids that cluttered look quite nicely.
As they say, less is more!
Don’t fret – you can still live in a small space and enjoy a dining room set for some stylish dinners; just be smart with your dining set (and size). Fine, slim and elegant furniture will take up less legroom, and still lend a glamorous feeling to any house. Neutral colours will inject some serenity into the room, so if you have less space, better shy away from loud, vivid tones.
This minimalist glass dining set by Viadurini.FR presents a very formal spot for those intimate get-togethers. A light touch of décor and art looks stunning against that white canvas. And the delicate server table against the wall ensures a stunning storage area for the china and cutlery.
A bar set? Check. Display surfaces for your wine collection? Check. But how about combining the two?
Idéecadeau.FR spoils us with this unique bar area that is perfect for the wine connoisseur (or any other delectable party treat that comes in a bottle). Presented in a modern shape and neutral colour tones, this bottle storage unit is the prime answer for those who want to save on space, yet still need space for their beverage compilation. And with a sleek and slim glass pane added to the top, this display cabinet becomes a contemporary bar area that offers sufficient exhibition space for snacks and treats.
The kids’ room is home to a multitude of elements: bed, cabinets, dresser, toys, room for playing… and these need to be presented with a certain level of comfort for the little ones.
Espace Loggia goes above and beyond with their expert solution that shows how all of these elements can be combined, without taking up unnecessary room. And they bring it all: we have storage space for clothes, a desk to finish homework, shelves and cabinets to show off those toys and decor, some colourful wall art, seating space, room for movement, and bright patches of colours to enhance the fun. And when it’s bedtime, the little ones simply ascend to the comfy bunk beds above their play space.
All of this presented in a modern and delicate design, perfect for the little one who seeks a fun environment, and also for the parent who requires a neat and compact area for their busy youngster.
For the workaholic who needs to focus, but has very little room to do so, we turn to this compact solution by La C.S.T.
Taking a more minimalist approach to after-hours working, this small area presents all the necessities that are required of burning the midnight oil: desk, chair, sufficient lighting, plus shelf areas for books, papers or other important elements. But there’s more, as those steps lead up to a second workspace that offers another reasonable desk and storage space. This is the perfect option for either the single bachelor who requires a desk and storage area, or for two people where each one needs his/her own desk and shelves.
And all of this designed in a stylish and modern layout that is the perfect mixture of professionalism and compression.
And here we have a before and after example that shows how a lot of space can be freed up with just a little bit of creativity.
When comparing the two images above, courtesy of Dam Dam’, ask yourself: what was lost in the transformation? The bath turned into a stylish shower, the cabinet received a stunning makeover, while the bidet was upgraded to a washing machine. Orange floral wallpaper made room for a tranquil white-and-black palette, while the newly added mirror still leaves room for the window that will ensure some natural lighting / a batch of fresh air.
So, nothing seems to be lost – yet a lot was gained!
Clothes, clothes and more clothes – there’s no cure for the fashion addict. Yet, there is a way to help control his/her cluttered bedroom.
With AE-Design, we see how a small U-shaped closet area (complete with curtain) can help to move aside that collection of fashion attire, leaving the bedroom a clean area full of sparkling and tranquil space. After all, one has more important things to focus on in the bedroom, without the added distraction of shoes and shirts strewn everywhere.
We all have our hobbies, and with a family that usually means 3 or 4+ different collections of pastime elements to accommodate. From books and CDs to board games and console games, the heart wants what the heart wants. But what if space is a problem?
Bulles & Taille-Crayon shows us how a clever little storage space (or library) can be added to the loft/attic area, right underneath the roof. And all that was needed was to add a lengthy shelf or two (in a style and colour that complements the rest of the room, of course).
This offers a handy, easy-to-access solution, yet is out of sight for when friends and neighbours drop in.
Nobody blames you for wanting a comfy, beautiful seating spot in your living room. So don’t allow your lack of space to bully you. Armatoste Studio shows us this impressive idea by using old wooden pallets to construct an ultra modern sofa-and-table set.
A delicate L-shaped seating option in a glamorous grey (complete with comfy cushions), striking wooden surfaces, plus adequate room for storage (such as your books or magazines) and display (that beautiful set of photo frames, perhaps?).
Wait, we still have some more hot tips for our space-pressed readers. See our: 10 Smart Storage Solutions.