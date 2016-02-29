The ideal family holiday home

Much like a strong marriage, this cottage is built upon solid foundations. Made to be a forever home for the lucky owners, the property boasts quality interiors and timeless architecture. It is both classically stylish yet bursting with youthful energy.
Germany based architecture firm, Fingerhaus, are the experts responsible for the design of this cottage. Built over two storeys, the 140 square metre residence provides all the modern comforts one would expect in a new build. Thanks to a clever use of space and cosy décor this project has become one of our favourites of 2016!
Find out more for yourself by scrolling down…
With clear blue sky as the backdrop, we're introduced to the cottage in the most perfect way possible. There's much to love about the design of the home with its traditional pitched roof and eye-catching cream render.
Though traditionally inspired, we can detect that there are hints of modernity on show, perhaps a subtle insight as to what lies inside…
Just like origami, the timber staircase appears to fold and turn from the entrance hall up to the upper floor. It makes for a surprising welcoming inside the cottage while also revealing the bold design intentions of Fingerhaus.
Having moved in only recently, the family have set about adding their own flair to the already characterful cottage. A considered touch has been the introduction of nature to the space. We can see vases with blooming white flowers on the mantelpiece and there's also a pair of pot plants hiding underneath the staircase.
Further into the house, on the ground floor, is the shared kitchen and dining area. The kitchen looks and feels very modern due to its sleek, high quality finishes. It's a space that not only looks appealing to the eye but has also been designed for those keen to unleash their inner master chef.
The bedroom is a generously proportioned space with well-chosen and positioned furniture. One often overlooked aspect of décor creation is touch.
When decorating it is important to imagine the senses that we feel. The timber floorboards underfoot, the soft fabrics that surround us as we sleep, and the uplifting effect of a soft breeze entering through the window.
The bathroom next door epitomes luxury. Popular in this part of the world, the bathroom features a sauna for a health spa experience. Elsewhere, the space has particular showroom appeal thanks to the high gloss, black floor tiles and seamless timber cabinets.
The real eye-catcher in the room is the picture mirror with inbuilt lighting along the top.
The living room is a comfortable experience with all the furniture chosen for its homely appeal. The L-shaped leather couch features different reclining settings and is the main draw-card.
The abundance of natural light draws the family into the living room during the day, while soft down lights are turned on to help them settle in the evening.
Leading out from the living room via sliding doors is outdoor decking. A sunny day increases the allure of the outdoor dining table, which is all set to host guests.
Fresh turf and plants have found their rightful position in the small garden. Over time the turf will grow into a lush lawn, while the plantings along the borders will grow tall and wide, giving those outside some much needed privacy.
Modern cottages are all the rage in 2016! You'll adore: The Ultimate Country Cottage.