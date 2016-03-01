A New Chapter for a Tired House

Every home gathers knocks and bruises. These imperfections make our home ours, and bring a certain nostalgic element into play. Imperfections can often be embraced but there are those that we would rather leave at the door.
This project is all about an old house that was in need of some good old fashioned TLC. After raising a family, the home had seen the wear and tear that a family can bring and, like most older homes, time had begun to make its mark.
Come see how the design team at Haacke Haus have gone about adding a new chapter to this old home's biography.
Set amongst the golden leaves of the silver birches is the home in question. Since being given a coat of paint and a total re-tiling, the exterior looks both refreshed and inviting. The home appears so typically German with its wooden slats and pitched roof.
The interior designers aimed to give the interiors a more modern feel in the design brief so let's go see how it turned out inside!
Let's begin with the re-configured ground floor that, from what we've heard, bears absolutely no similarities to what it was like before. The re-configuration makes better use of the available floor space thanks to many of the internal walls being removed. The feeling now is a fantastic sense of space and openness.
The dining table is king of the new space. The table was an existing table from earlier but has now been paired with some new upholstered chairs. Providing distinction between the uses of the space is the grey floor rug.
From our perspective, halfway up the stairs, we gain better insight into the layout of the ground floor. To the left of the image we spot a lounge room that's dedicated towards family time. Comfy armchairs have been placed to create a cosy and intimate setting for those wishing for a quiet and relaxed evening. Overall, the ground floor is well-appointed with pieces without being overwhelmed.
The new kitchen really feels like a new kitchen. It is a perfectly configured home cooking space where meals can be prepared with ease. The kitchen utilises the corner space in optimal fashion thanks to a U-shaped design for the cabinets and stone top work surfaces. A genuine lived-in feel has been achieved thanks to cute crockery, floral curtains and lush pot plants.
Up the stairs is a hobby room. It’s light, open and has been furnished in a sophisticated and elegant fashion that makes great use of the floor plan. This space has been designed for those wishing to undertake their hobbies without disruption. The low-lying chair would be great for lounging around with a book and we can see that the owners use the space to paint.
The front window, which has benefited from extensive repair work, has been utilised as a dramatic feature and offers a great conclusion to our tour.
