The Small Flat that's Big on Romance

There are those special homes out there that instantly touch us. Homes we can really imagine living in and making our own. These places are not necessarily the largest or the most elaborate but they have a certain something that makes us fall in love.
Today's flat is one such home. Despite being small it's brimming with character and charm thanks to the hard work and dedication of Bartolucci Architects. Combing both modern and rustic features, the finished result is a well-balanced and liveable flat with a quaint and romantic terrace.
See for yourself just how lovely this home is…
Upon entering we're instantly struck by how light and airy this flat is, despite the low pitched roof. The angles and corners of the roof add character and a unique charm to the space, which manages to be both bright and cosy.
The light wooden floor, in combination with the white walls and delicate furnishings, makes the room appear larger. But it's not only the interiors that contribute to the illusion of space: the glass sliding doors that lead on to the picture-perfect patio are another notable feature that visually extend the interior, merging outdoors with in.
If you're a fan of whiling away the hours curled up on the couch reading a book, or getting lost in your thoughts as you gaze up at the stars in the night sky, then this is the flat for you. The bookcase is filled with novels and there's even a telescope that can be brought out onto the patio when it gets dark.
Overall, the owners have tastefully furnished the space with shabby chic side tables, simple but comfy seating, and lush house plants that inject some natural colour into the cool, white interior.
Never feeling overcrowded or cramped, this small but sweet space is the perfect spot for relaxing and unwinding after a long day. Though the windows are fairly narrow, the space is still awash with natural light.
The whitewashed ceiling and white throw over the couch keeps the room feeling bright and fresh. The backlighting in the recessed wall is another clever way the designers have approached creating a sense of space and lightness in the flat.
No home would be complete without a fireplace and this property is no exception. A log-burning fire is the centrepiece of this cool and minimalistic space, adding a hint of the romantic and just a touch of rustic appeal.
The logs stacked up beside the fire is a lovely finishing touch, proving that it's all about attention to detail when it comes to interior design. It's all about the little things in this flat, from the quirky but minimalist hat stand to the American flag cushions.
The bathroom is a vision of clean and elegant design. With a raised cabinet and integrated storage the space is both stylish and practical for every-day use and, of course, cleaning.
The white walls contrast nicely with the classic grey tiles underfoot. The rich colour of the wooden cabinet adds some warmth to the room, helping to balance out and break up the colour scheme. The wall mirror is not only a useful addition when it comes to getting ready in the morning, but it also helps to open up the room by reflecting the space back on itself.
The outdoor space really is the crowning glory of this apartment. Alive with beautiful flowers and greenery, the small but perfectly formed terrace is what we all dream of on a pleasant summer's day. It's the ideal spot to enjoy a spot of tea before twelve, or a refreshing glass of champagne with a delicious Mediterranean style meal.
The dining set itself is something to behold—intricate and romantic in design—it complements the outdoor space beautifully.
