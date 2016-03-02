The Small Flat that's Big on Romance

There are those special homes out there that instantly touch us. Homes we can really imagine living in and making our own. These places are not necessarily the largest or the most elaborate but they have a certain something that makes us fall in love.

Today's flat is one such home. Despite being small it's brimming with character and charm thanks to the hard work and dedication of Bartolucci Architects. Combing both modern and rustic features, the finished result is a well-balanced and liveable flat with a quaint and romantic terrace.

See for yourself just how lovely this home is…