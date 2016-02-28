Top 5 Projects of the Week: Unrecognisable Terrace Transformation to Interior Design Basics

It’s that time of the week once more. The time when we take a few moments to reflect upon what’s been of most interest to YOU on homify during the last seven days.

Our Top 5 is book-ended this week by two British home extensions that are very different in approach but equally great in execution. We'll give you a couple of chances to imagine some warm sun on your face as we tour stunning properties in Tuscany and Guernsey, as well as hopefully inspiring some of you budding interior designers to get creative with our beginners guide.

Get comfortable, enjoy the articles and don't forget to let us know which was your favourite in the comments!