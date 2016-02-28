Top 5 Projects of the Week: Unrecognisable Terrace Transformation to Interior Design Basics

It’s that time of the week once more. The time when we take a few moments to reflect upon what’s been of most interest to YOU on homify during the last seven days.
Our Top 5 is book-ended this week by two British home extensions that are very different in approach but equally great in execution. We'll give you a couple of chances to imagine some warm sun on your face as we tour stunning properties in Tuscany and Guernsey, as well as hopefully inspiring some of you budding interior designers to get creative with our beginners guide.
Get comfortable, enjoy the articles and don't forget to let us know which was your favourite in the comments!
First past the post this week was our tour of this unassuming family terrace.
Why have a nice enough home, when you can have something enchanting? That seems to be the underlying question with this development that has seen a standard terrace house transformed into a breathtaking family dwelling, complete with a magical back garden.
Gone is the uninspiring, flat rear façade and in it's place is a warm and welcoming open plan room that leads onto a stunning terrace, complete with gorgeous lighting. This is one project that really is unrecognisable from where it started, so it's definitely worth a second look!
If you've long had a passion for interior design but it scares you a tiny bit, we have the perfect article for you.
It's not hard to get to grips with interior design basics when you know where to start, so we created a handy beginners guide to help you find your feet and gain some confidence when it comes to planning a new home décor scheme.
All of our tips boiled down to one thing: not running before you can walk. There is no shame in being a beginner, everyone is at some point, so go get started with the basics!
Deservedly making the homify podium was 'The Second Chance Home' and this is your second opportunity to take a look around this stunning home in Tuscany.
With the eclectic decorating style being all the rage in 2016, we thought it would be a great idea to bring you one of the best examples of a home makeover in this exciting style. Paris based interior designers, Dmesure, who are absolute masters of eclectic decorating.
Sometimes an eclectic style can be an overload to the senses due to so many pieces of furniture, finishes and various decorations all screaming for attention with their bold colours and contrasting patterns. Thankfully in this case, the experts at Dmesure found a perfect balance where everything is in the right place and each item has a reason for being there.
It's nice to have a taste of glamour from time to time and right now seems to be as good a time as any!
If the summer won't come to the UK perhaps we can trick ourselves into believing that we live in a basking climate with some fabulous Mediterranean-inspired architecture. That looks to be the thinking behind this amazing project!
La Belle Vue is a rustic meets Mediterranean estate that pushes the boundaries of what we expect to see in this country but, given how fabulous it is, it really needs to be explored properly…
Given the continuing popularity of smart extension projects here on homify, it's no surprise to see another one in our Top 5.
The words 'family' and 'industrial' might not seem like they necessarily belong together, yet this wonderful home, complete with impressive extension, has sought to change our perceptions forever. You won't find cloying children's décor here, but what is tangible is the relaxed and comforting vibe that this home gives out.
Described by the design team as a,
Minimalist and sustainable family home with strong industrial aesthetic, we can't deny that we are really curious about who lives here, but we know one thing for sure, they have a great eye for home design. Stylish, sleek and unfussy is not easy to achieve so take a look and be inspired!
We'll return again, same time next week. Hope to see you here!