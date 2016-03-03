The Outstanding Natural Family Home

An important aspect of good home design is creating a living setting that will support a healthy lifestyle. It may sound like a simple concept but it does seem like there are few homes out there that have been designed with this in mind.
On homify, we invite you to take a tour of a home that was built with a family's health in mind. It is a home of both beauty and thoughtful design with the experts from Groupe SOBO, showing a great understanding of modern home creation.
Scroll through the images and find out more about the home for yourself.
We begin touring the home right besides the swimming pool. Here the owners can enjoy the warmth of the sun's rays by finding a spot on one of the pool chairs. This particular area of southern France maintains good weather most of the year round so we can imagine this pool will receive a lot of attention.
The home itself has a simple geometric profile that has been covered in horizontal laid wood panels. A natural aesthetic is in full force at the rear façade, with only the black shaded blinds breaking from the look.
A pair of sliding, floor-to-ceiling glass doors open from the living room to the al fresco dining area on the decking for easy access between areas.
As noted earlier, timber is a strong element in the overall aesthetic of the home. The gorgeous wood panels, with their light brown and caramel shaded tones, provide the exterior with an engaging look.
There is more to this timber than meets the eye. These wood panels are made of high performance and high sustainable timber blend that protect the home thanks to their natural durability and resistance to moisture, rot and insect damage.
Cleanliness and hygiene appears to be a priority for this kitchen. Darker tones have been chosen for the island bench to give the space a clean and crisp appearance, while timber cabinets bring a rawness to the space.
The colour white has been kept to a minimum but still does enough to offer contrast and certain depth. The addition of contemporary hanging lights tops off the coherent theme established here in the kitchen.
Full height windows and glass doors were incorporated into the design so that views of the pool could be enjoyed from the comfort of the living zones. Despite being high thermal, the glass also features retractable exterior blinds to ensure that the interiors remain a comfortable temperature even during the hottest of summer days.
A hallway travels from one end of the second story to the other and links to the master bedroom positioned in the southern end of the home. The hall is filled with natural daylight and fresh air, making for a lovely passageway for those seeking rest at the end of the day.
Though we gain only a sneak preview of the master, we can tell from our vantage point that the room takes on the personalities and tastes of those who sleep there. We love the use of pinks for the bed sheets, which stand out against the white washed walls. All in all, the monochrome colour scheme, combined with the soft timber flooring, makes for a restful and relaxing bedroom space.
The main bathroom establishes a different type of mood due to the prominence of darker tones. The charcoal shade of the bathroom tiles is picked up on in the dark grey tones of the cabinetry but keeping the space from feeling too dark are the contrasting white walls and ceramic pieces. A luxurious feature hidden within the bathroom is the underfloor heating, which keeps the room cosy during the colder months.
