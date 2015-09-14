Before and After: Dormer constructions

Dormers can be a great way to add both space and value to your home. Whether you live in the middle of a town—maybe a row of town houses or a top floor flat—or out in a more rural area, a dormer may be the solution to your spacing issues. Adding dormers onto country homes is becoming particularly popular, what with the current fashion trend for barn conversions.

Below are ten pictures of dormers in several stages of construction; from the basic construction plans, through the building process to the final stages of furnishing and décor. They can be utilised in so many different ways; bathrooms, bedrooms, cosy reading corners, kid's play rooms and so much more. Here are a few ideas to help you along the way!