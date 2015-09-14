Before and After: Dormer constructions

Dormers can be a great way to add both space and value to your home. Whether you live in the middle of a town—maybe a row of town houses or a top floor flat—or out in a more rural area, a dormer may be the solution to your spacing issues. Adding dormers onto country homes is becoming particularly popular, what with the current fashion trend for barn conversions.
Below are ten pictures of dormers in several stages of construction; from the basic construction plans, through the building process to the final stages of furnishing and décor. They can be utilised in so many different ways; bathrooms, bedrooms, cosy reading corners, kid's play rooms and so much more. Here are a few ideas to help you along the way!
The dormer has been constructed and extra space created within the house, yet the front of the building remains untouched and unspoiled by any additions to the structure. It remains a gorgeous, red brick, detached home with nothing to spoil its aesthetic. Towards the back we can see the dormer but the grey blue really compliments the colour scheme without intruding on the overall aesthetic.
This attic space makes good use of what it has; low furniture for low ceilings and light walls to create a sense of space in a fairly small area. But there's only so much to do with this size of room and clearly the house belongs to a family. So why not add value and space to your with a dormer?
Remember the tiny attic room we saw before, with the low furniture and white walls? Here we see it again, now with the magic of the dormer construction opening it up completely, giving the owner endless possibilities for function and furnishing. Having a dormer constructed on either side of the slanted roof creates a huge space, here used as both a bedroom and living area.
Here's a look at the back of the property after the dormer construction. Once again we see a contrast between the blue grey slates of the dormer and the warm browns of the house brick. The dormer extends from both sides of the property, offering the maximum amount of space such a construction can offer.
Dormers can be simple, elegant solutions to spacing problems within your home. Here this beautiful terrace house has a dormer construction attached with the brown brick of the house showing lovely contrast against the blue grey of the construction. What's really charming about this dormer is the double French doors facing out onto the front of the house, safely guarded by black railings. These showcase a fantastic vista of in front of the house, whether it be a park, homely street or countryside. They also offer lots of natural light and when opened, airy breeze.
This is an absolute dream bedroom! Look at the light and space; graceful elegance. The white and off-white walls create such a wonderful appearance of space, as does the skylight. Using mirrors, as can be seen here, is another smart way to open up the available space in your room.
Here we see a semi-detached town house and its neighbour both sporting dormers. The dormers, rather than windows, have good-sized French doors opening out behind black iron railings. Clearly dormers are a clever option in many homes and for any style of living.
This barn is run down. The doors are gone, leaving space for the wind and rain to invade and plants are growing through the brickwork, particularly in the gutter below the existing dormers. The red tiles have become washed out and faded, looking sad and tarnished rather than sharp and tasteful. Even the dormers are shabby, although their shining glass inspires hope for the architects and designers who are about to transform the building.
These are the construction plans for the upper floor of the barn conversion. There are two dormers attached to the structure, both jutting out towards the front and giving more space that would otherwise be lost. It's a perfect combination of style and practicality.
This is a truly idyllic barn conversion. Just look at those glowing lights, welcoming family and friends through the doors! The brick work has been cleaned and a conservatory extension built onto the front, giving it a cosy seating area where you can relax and enjoy the views. The dormers have been taken removed and reconstructed, bigger and better, on different positions on the roof. They're situated at either end of the property, with lovely large windows to stand behind and gaze out over the garden.
