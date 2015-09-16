Ten steel gates to inspire an entrance

Steel gates can be a really lovely entranceway into your home. Whether they're small and quaint, opening into a charming garden, or larger steel gates that inspire opulence and grandeur, there's a gate for you home. They come in all shapes and sizes; long gates for wide driveways, tall gates for high walls or smaller gates for the smaller front of your home.

And they can be of any design too, as eclectic or traditional as you like. Some steel gates are still the classic entrance into a country estate or home, opening majestically into the preened and stylish garden. Often these are supported by rustic brick walls that line the land of the owner, sweeping along the borders of their property beautifully. But steel gates can come on a smaller scale too, perhaps the entranceway to a hidden garden or patio. There gates can be small, unique, and often of an unusual design. Since there are so many different designs, here are ten ideas to help you along the way to choosing your perfect steel gate.