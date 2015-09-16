Ten steel gates to inspire an entrance

Steel gates can be a really lovely entranceway into your home. Whether they're small and quaint, opening into a charming garden, or larger steel gates that inspire opulence and grandeur, there's a gate for you home. They come in all shapes and sizes; long gates for wide driveways, tall gates for high walls or smaller gates for the smaller front of your home.
And they can be of any design too, as eclectic or traditional as you like. Some steel gates are still the classic entrance into a country estate or home, opening majestically into the preened and stylish garden. Often these are supported by rustic brick walls that line the land of the owner, sweeping along the borders of their property beautifully. But steel gates can come on a smaller scale too, perhaps the entranceway to a hidden garden or patio. There gates can be small, unique, and often of an unusual design. Since there are so many different designs, here are ten ideas to help you along the way to choosing your perfect steel gate.
This is a wonderfully majestic steel gate. It's been painted a vivid black, still glossy and looking brand new. The two gates, here, have swung back into the large driveway, welcoming in visitors to enter the property. These steel gates are definitely for the larger home and grounds, as they need that space to dominate and become a gorgeous focal point of. The detail in these gates, too, is incredible; they have an air of delicacy and fine craftsmen ship about them, even though they are on a rather grand scale. The intricate steel has been welded into lovely little patterns, really adding charm and personality to these beautiful gates,
These steel gates are really unusual; a wonderful, eclectic design to welcome guests into your home. Across the entrance into the drive hang these lovely steel designs, flowing reeds which rise up from the bottom of the gate and up to the top, leaning this way and that. The design and craftsmanship of these gates is impressive, creating such a gorgeously unique gateway into your home.
Steel gates don't have to be a statement, though. They don't have to be grand or eclectic; a bold way of welcoming someone into your home. Here they can be quiet and unassuming, guarding the drop down to the basement flat. These steel gates are highly functional and really quite charming, absolutely perfect for the town or suburban house. Painting steel gates black, as long as a good job is done as it has been here, can often be the best choice. It keeps the property looking sharp and elegant.
These steel gates are certainly unique; a wonderful, eclectic design of snow capped mountains arching along the entranceway to the driveway. Impeccably maintained, they shine brightly, even reflected the pavement in front. This really works to make these steel gates truly outstanding; nothing leaves a better impression on the eye than a well maintained property. With the lovely green background, the snow tipped peeks look particularly effective, as it shows a nice contrast between the two sides of nature.
Here, we see once again that beautiful black paint adorning the steel gates. However this time they're tipped with a lovely, bright golden colour, just giving it that little extra something—a certain regal look. Another lovely thing about this more traditional gate is the lamp posts stationed on either side. They, too, are made from the same black steel as the gate, matching it perfectly and trying the whole entranceway together beautifully.
This is something we haven't seen yet; red steel gates, both practical and pretty. The shock of colour works so well here, particularly against the brown brick and grey pavement. The red brings a little life to the scene, brightening the residents' view from their homes. And the really great thing about these gates is the automated access, so their nice and easy to open and close, saving a lot of hassle that could perhaps come with larger, more traditional gates.
This steel gate is a lovely design, based on a Japanese style garden. The tree on the left drapes itself across much of the gate, dominating the design with elegance. The background of the scene has been cut from the gate, leaving only the picture of the garden within the steel frame. The background of the gate acts as the background of the picture, giving an unusual contrast between two very different scenes.
This image shows the construction of a steel gate, one being erected in the environment where it will remain. It's painted the classy black that we've seen a few times before, yet never gets old nor gets out-dated. Black weathers well and will stay in fashion: it's a sensible colour for a steel gate. This one continues with being more traditional, with the large two doors which swing back into the property. As of yet there is not brickwork to flank the gate, but as construction progresses this blank canvas will really come to life with the intelligent design of AGD Systems.
A truly memorable steel gate here, with this wonderful wooden ship's wheel stealing pride of place in the centre. This nautical wheel is certainly unusual—unless the gateway is to a lighthouse renovation—but stands out beautifully against the grey steel and brick of the wall. The steel is being maintained well, too, which always makes a much more impressive sight; this gate looks brand new.
This steel gate is anything but quiet, with its brilliantly bright yellow background shining through. A warm, mustard colour certainly catches the eye when approaching this home, and really livens the entranceway up. But that's not the only stand out feature of this gate; just look at that wonderful music inspired design. The stave meanders across the front of the gate, complete with a few musical notes dotted here and there. There's even a violin placed at a jaunty angle across the stave. This is certainly a welcoming and memorable gateway to a fabulous family home.