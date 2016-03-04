The Contemporary Masterpiece Home

Contemporary architecture has grown to become a well-loved style of home. Many home builders or purchasers are drawn to the style thanks to the modern lifestyle these types of homes can provide.

The project in focus for this Ideabook is a newly built contemporary home that accommodates today's way of living. The home is designed around large open spaces, with a continuous flow between kitchen, dining and living, and then on towards the private rooms. The hub of the home is the holistic kitchen and dining space that features a wonderful arrangement, punctuated by a memorising black and white colour scheme.

Scroll down to discover this contemporary masterpiece!