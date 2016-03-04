The Contemporary Masterpiece Home

Contemporary architecture has grown to become a well-loved style of home. Many home builders or purchasers are drawn to the style thanks to the modern lifestyle these types of homes can provide.
The project in focus for this Ideabook is a newly built contemporary home that accommodates today's way of living. The home is designed around large open spaces, with a continuous flow between kitchen, dining and living, and then on towards the private rooms. The hub of the home is the holistic kitchen and dining space that features a wonderful arrangement, punctuated by a memorising black and white colour scheme.
Scroll down to discover this contemporary masterpiece!
This project exemplifies Lab32 Architects´ love for textural details, rather than splashes of colour. Notice how the building's contemporary form is framed by a glass and timber panels, and a crisp white render.
In between the white render are the cedar timber panels. The timber not only looks beautiful but it also helps the home settle naturally within the garden thanks to its natural, earthy look.
From the street we see the timber panels and glazings disappear, to be replaced by a large expanse of white. The white render is fascinating architectural statement from Lab32 Architects and creates a strong and dynamic juxtaposition to the surrounding greenery.
Only the garage entry void below breaks from the white aesthetic as if to say
come on in…
Once inside the white seen on the front façade continues to great effect. White walls and polished concrete flooring form as key parts of the interior visual. The polished concrete floors become a showcase for tree shadows and sky reflections thanks to the glass ceiling, above.
Leading off from the entrance hallway is an office, which is partially enclosed by glass. The office is filled with everything the owner could need for their work. The well-lit space boasts views of the private garden, providing the perfect catalyst for creativity.
From the white-on-white scheme of the hallway, we are struck by the imposing nature of the internal wall. The charcoal stained timber panels of the wall cladding makes for a striking design element. A two sided fireplace creates a unique separation between the hallway and the living zones.
On the other side of the internal wall is the lounge, which is an intimate setting created by comfy fabrics and well-positioned couches.
Whilst there is significant scale in the shared kitchen and dining area, the space is highly organised with an efficient use of the available floor plan.
Both uses, cooking and dining, are anchored upon the central piece of the room—the combined island bench and dining table. There is a real sense of theatre to the pairing of table and chairs thanks to the great mix of colour and design styles.
The kitchen design plays with the idea of concealment. Most of the appliances and kitchenwares are housed within the island bench or the seamless wall of cabinets. The clean and uncluttered look of the kitchen is great for those concerned with keeping their homes neat and tidy.
Inside one of the home's bedrooms, we can see how full-height sliding doors expose the room to invigorating sunshine during the daytime for a lovely awakening. These doors are also great to flush out warm air when the room gets too stuffy.
The neutral colour palette and soft fabrics found inside this bedroom ooze with serenity and calmness. Compared to the other rooms seen inside the home, this bedroom looks and feels much more intimate thanks to the cosy items that soften the space.
While the rest of the home is open and free-flowing, the bathroom is a more of an enclosed affair. To avoid any feeling of discomfort, white is the dominant colour, helping to make the room feel bright, open and far bigger than the floorplan represents.
We can see that floating elements are articulated in the design of the main bathroom, with the sink and cabinets. Floating elements are trending in 2016 and are seen in many bathroom makeovers.
