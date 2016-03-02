​Striking styles for your small hallway

They say the first impression is what counts, and today we want to help make your house’s first interior impression a positive one. Yes, we are of course talking about the hallway – that small corner where one doesn't really linger for too long. This is a very fleeting space in the home, where we literally just grab our coats (or hang them up) before leaving (or entering) the house. However, just because we don’t spend a lot of time in the hallway is no excuse to let our designer guards down.

Your hallway is the greeting for your guests. It gives them an idea of the style, colours, and décor they are about to discover in the rest of your house.

But should you still feel a bit uncertain about the type of “look” you want your hallway to flaunt, fear not – for today, we bring you no less than 7 striking styles that could be perfect for your home’s primary greeting spot. And regardless of how small that space may be, you are sure to find a few hot tips to boost your hallway to the “wow” level!