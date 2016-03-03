Add romantic spark to your bedroom

The bedroom – our one-stop spot for everything we need to recuperate and feel invigorated, from nursing the flu to engaging in some light-hearted dreaming. And yet, the bedroom is so much more than just the place where we sleep.

It is definitely the most private area of the house. It is the place where we are at our most vulnerable, whether it’s during an afternoon doze or hiding under the covers to spend some quality time with a good book. Of course, the bedroom is also the spot where we show off our romantic side – which is what homify wants to focus on today.

No, we won’t claim to have the answer to spice up your love life, but our list of exquisite décor and design tips (from soft drapes to silky bedspreads) is sure to help set the mood to release that inner romantic inside of you!