Add romantic spark to your bedroom

The bedroom – our one-stop spot for everything we need to recuperate and feel invigorated, from nursing the flu to engaging in some light-hearted dreaming. And yet, the bedroom is so much more than just the place where we sleep.
It is definitely the most private area of the house. It is the place where we are at our most vulnerable, whether it’s during an afternoon doze or hiding under the covers to spend some quality time with a good book. Of course, the bedroom is also the spot where we show off our romantic side – which is what homify wants to focus on today.
No, we won’t claim to have the answer to spice up your love life, but our list of exquisite décor and design tips (from soft drapes to silky bedspreads) is sure to help set the mood to release that inner romantic inside of you!
The right bedspread is vital to setting the perfect bedroom atmosphere; however, few bedspreads can add as much magic as the right quilt.
A quilt (or a throw) is really nothing more than an additional blanket. However, its main purpose isn't for keeping warm – it is for decoration. Granted, getting comfy under a quilt during an afternoon nap is quite snug, but aesthetic value is the main reason for acquiring a quilt in the first place.
Your chosen quilt needs to express your desired atmosphere for your bedroom. Since we want to focus on romance, it would be best to opt for one with a soft look and clean layout – especially if your linen already shows off lively patterns. And since soft, lush materials feel fantastic on bare skin, silk or satin are great options to consider.
Lastly, seek neutral or cool colours that will bring some elegance and sensuality to your bedroom. Fire tones may interrupt the peaceful rest ambience that you want to create in your room; however, if they complement other elements in your room, then they can be a striking addition.
homify hint: Opt for two differently coloured quilts that can be changed depending on the season (i.e. a red one to inject some visual warmth in the winter, and a blue one to cool down your room in summer).
Regardless of whether or not you are one of those people who make their beds every morning before leaving the house, there is no denying that a clean and organised bedroom speaks volumes.
What also goes a long way in complementing your bedroom is the type of sheets you use. True, when the thermometer drops we opt for flannel, as they are just ideal to keep us snug and warm, but for when those romantic moments pop up? As we said previously, silk provides quite a memorable feeling when coming into contact with one’s body; therefore, it can be just the material you need to elevate your romantic moments from “nice” to “va va voom”.
And colours? Neutral tones are always desirable for two reasons: they exude a tranquil, serene vibe, and they will fit in with any additional colour schemes you may want to add to your room in terms of décor.
On a typical bed, you will find two types of pillows: one type reserved for sleeping (that is, to rest your head on), and another type for pure decorative purposes. These (scatter) cushions, although not strictly necessary, do provide a touch of grace and character to our bedrooms, and also serve to balance the existing colour scheme of the space.
Speaking of colour: the colour of your scatter cushions need to stand out. For example, if your bedspread is a striking, vivid tone, then it would be wise to opt for a softer, cooler/neutral colour for the cushions – and vice versa.
For those who find the idea of scatter cushions an endless, unnecessary addition: the right tones and patterns can add a striking element of glamour to your room – especially if coated in that sexy red as shown by Andreia Louraço above.
Of all the bedroom elements, the canopy is perhaps the one thing that lends an unparalleled vibe of romance to the room. It reminds us of those classic romantic movies, and of princes and princesses sharing true love’s first kiss.
If this sounds like the type of otherworldly element you’d like for your bedroom, by all means! There are several options available, from bed models that come equipped with bed post and canopy, to adding one to the wall above the headboard.
Note, however, that although the canopy is a striking addition, it does take up a lot of visual space. It can be perfect for spacious bedrooms, but can make a smaller room look a bit heavy and cluttered.
Shutting out the sun is a good way to keep the romance of the night in the bedroom, which brings us to our next important element: curtains. So much more than just a way of adding privacy and protections, curtains can inject both style and personality into a bedroom – or any room, for that matter.
We are spoiled for choice: dark, heavy material to keep out the sunlight, or an almost transparent option to add just enough sunshine to ensure a magical glow in our bedrooms. Imagine a crisp white curtain blowing in the wind, allowing a breath of fresh air into the room. That can certainly set the scene for a romantic setting…
There’s a whole world of curtain possibilities. We’ll help you with some: Bedroom Curtain Ideas.
And finally, consider adding a headboard to your bed (or replace your current one if it doesn't add any style or value to your room). A headboard needs to set the mood for the rest of your room, and if that mood happens to be romance, well, then you need to substitute bland for gorgeous.
We are not suggesting coating it in leopard skin, but with DIY projects roaming all over the Internet, one has a world of choices when it comes to designing your own headboard. From wooden pallets and steel panels to simple but striking book shelves, there are a multitude of headboards available in each design style.
Just see our stunning range of headboards here on homify, and decide for yourself which one will look ideal in your room – and, more importantly, will elevate your bedroom status from “sleeping spot” to “romance hot spot”!