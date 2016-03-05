A Stunning Home of Simple Delights

Not just your usual home, this delightful build from Lab32 Architects is the epitome of clean and minimalist architecture. As soon as we take a look at the exterior, with its white-washed walls and perfectly pruned lawn, we're already envisioning a pristine, contemporary interior. Well, we certainly aren't disappointed!

The property boasts large, open plan areas and is light and welcoming—though perhaps not if you have pets or little ones to make a mess! Each room, from the kitchen to the bedroom, has been finished to the highest possible standard.

Come and check it out with us and be amazed!