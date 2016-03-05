A Stunning Home of Simple Delights

Not just your usual home, this delightful build from Lab32 Architects is the epitome of clean and minimalist architecture. As soon as we take a look at the exterior, with its white-washed walls and perfectly pruned lawn, we're already envisioning a pristine, contemporary interior. Well, we certainly aren't disappointed!
The property boasts large, open plan areas and is light and welcoming—though perhaps not if you have pets or little ones to make a mess! Each room, from the kitchen to the bedroom, has been finished to the highest possible standard.
Come and check it out with us and be amazed!
The house is understated yet impressive. A simple white façade is complemented by a slate roof and dark window frames that really pop against the exterior walls.
The driveway is low-maintenance yet attractive, with a tidy lawn introducing a touch of nature to the scene. A generous garage to the side is the perfect place for the owners to keep their cars covered at night and provides that all important extra storage space that every homeowner craves.
It seems like some magical force could be at play here but it's actually all down to our architects and their innovative approach to design. The design of the staircase is fun and contemporary, with the wooden steps appearing to float mid-air. The choice of wood, which looks as though it could be oak, brings some warmth into the otherwise stark and white hallway.
This is truly an impressive area, and so it should be, as this is the first part of the home guests will see upon arrival.
The large, open-plan living room is the perfect place to relax and unwind with family and friends or chill out alone with a good book and a glass of wine after a long day at the office.
The muted tones and soft fabrics make it a haven for getting a moment's peace and the large, rectangular windows let in floods of light, which illuminate the space, making it feel fresh and bright.
Here we get a different view of the living room, which gives us a greater understanding of how the spaces in this home connect with one another. The living room leads directly off the hallway and the same minimalist colour palette creates continuity from one area to the next.
An ultra-modern fireplace is the statement piece found within the room. Notice how the flames appear to rise through the white pebbles. We'd love one of these in our own home!
The kitchen has been designed in such a way to be extremely practical as well as aesthetically pleasing. A stainless steel, built-in oven is one of the highlights, and the sparkling white surfaces add to the visual appeal of the room.
Everything is well-integrated and clean lines reign supreme here. What more could you want from a contemporary kitchen? There's even a beautiful view out to the garden thanks to the bi-folding glass doors, which also ensure this area stays light and fresh all day.
The bathroom should always be a place to relax and rejuvenate mind, body and soul. This elegant and minimalist space allows for just that. It would be easy to while away the hours in the large, curved tub, especially with such a pleasant view out onto the garden.
The white interior gives the space a fresh and invigorating feel and the spotlights, above, are the perfect choice for a contemporary bathroom such as this.
White in the bedroom is perfect as it helps to clear your mind and encourages a sense of calm, helping you to have a better night's sleep. And isn't that what a bedroom should do?
This room is light and welcoming and there are very few distractions or disruptions to the line of sight. The dark bedstead stands out against the sea of pristine white, adding some dynamism to the space. Overall, it is a perfect example of stripped-back minimalism.
