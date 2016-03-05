​Must-haves for your garden

What makes a good morning a great one? A strong cup of coffee? The realisation that it’s the weekend and you don’t have to rush off to work? Or how about all of the above?

Now, picture yourself rising from your peaceful slumber on a sunny Saturday, and taking your expertly brewed cup of personality booster outside, and enjoying a sit-down amongst the beautiful and scenic wonders that is your garden. It’s just you, your coffee, the flower's pretty faces and the chirping of birds… now THAT’S how one starts the day.

But since this is homify, allow us to make a few suggestions regarding that dream garden of yours. Whether you prefer roses or tulips, there are a few key ingredients that can make any good garden a great one.

Read on to see what they are…