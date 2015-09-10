Ideas that bathroom fitters make look easy!

Have you ever looked at bathroom inspiration pictures and wondered how they look so perfect, amazing and beautiful? It's not a secret; it's bathroom fitters making everything look that way! We love a bit of DIY and are always keen to upcycle, but when it comes to getting the perfect finish, especially in a room that will be used every single day, we are happy to stand aside and let the professionals do their thing.
Take a look at these features that bathroom fitters can install effortlessly and to the highest standards and see if you could be tempted to find a professional close to you to carry out some work.
It is unlikely that this room was designed and built with an exact tile size in mind. With this thought firmly lodged in our brains, imagine how hard it must have been to install and match these fabulous patterned tiles from The Baked Tile Company so perfectly. Thankfully, bathroom fitters are adept at not only standard tiling and grouting but also pattern matching and finding the optimum starting points. Having completed the room and installed the lovely vanity unit and bathtub, we can imagine that the talented professionals responsible for this room went home with a headache and a sense of relief!
If you are keen to bring some natural warmth into your bathroom by using wood to clad your bath and toilet units, you would do well to hire a team of professional bathroom fitters. Though a keen DIY enthusiast could make a fair attempt at an installation such as this one seen here, a professional will be able to match up the striations perfectly, leading to a far more cohesive and flowing wood effect. Materials such as this can also come at a premium, so ensuring that you don't waste any could be a key factor and something that your professional will be able to help with.
You may have tiling the floor and fitting the toilet down to a fine art, but would you really feel totally confident when installing a delicate glass shower screen in front of uneven and sharp granite wall tiles? Clearly made to measure, you would get one shot at fitting this glass screen, so why take a chance when professional and highly experienced bathroom fitters can ensure success on the first try? Plus, in the unlikely even that they are unable to complete the task without a hiccup, professional insurance will mean that they cover the cost of replacing and refitting. Peace of mind at its best!
If you have a heritage property or one that has used natural materials throughout, you may not be totally au fait with the building techniques needed to maintain them. In the case of this bathroom, the chunky natural stonework has clearly needed repointing with a mildew and mould resistant filler before the shower unit could be plumbed in. Professional bathroom fitters will be able to tackle this gargantuan task far quicker and easier than an amateur, which could save you money and a lot of inconvenience in the long run. The job may look deceptively simple, but in reality, a lot of expert knowledge is needed.
We've already seen an example of wood in a bathroom but this is next level design! The striated wooden strips being used as a wall covering match the vanity unit and stripped floor wonderfully, but if installed incorrectly, could highlight gaps and encourage mildew to grow. Bathroom fitters will be fully experienced in the installation of bathroom wall coverings and will be extra vigilant when it comes to preventing gaps. Sharp lines, precise cuts and a definite design mandate in place means that there is no room for error, so in cases such as this the importance of hiring the services of a professional should not be underestimated.
On the face of it, the application of mosaic tiles to a bathroom wall should be relatively simple, but there are a number of issues that can arise and ultimately make the employment of bathroom fitters a great idea. Where it could take you a few days to tile a shower enclosure with mosaic tiles, a professional will be able to complete the task in one day. They will also have a natural ability to estimate how many sheets of tiles will be needed and will have no trouble keeping the area clean while they work, which the average DIY enthusiast cannot normally guarantee.
Hugely popular right now for every room in the house, subway tiles are proving to be exceptionally coveted for bathroom spaces. When installed in a bright white, it is customary to use a dark grey grout to fill the gaps, something that can result in a messy application that is not easily fixed. Professional bathroom fitters will make short work of a task such as this, be able to recommend the best grout for damp spaces and even be able to tile awkward or uneven surfaces easily, creating a cohesive and stunning space in no time at all. If only it was this easy for all of us!
If you have an older property or one that you are hoping to inject a little traditional charm into, there are few rooms as suitable for doing so in than the bathroom. A standalone area, you can go wild with your design ideas and they won't impact on the rest of the house. We love the use of wall panelling here, but if installed incorrectly, it could look tacky and badly finished. With a perfectly polished bathtub in situ, we feel sure that professional bathroom fitters were brought in and probably also completed the panelling, so when hiring your bathroom team, be sure to ask about any other skills and talents that they may have. If you have a resident heritage expert in your crew, your ideas could be developed further!
Though fancy tiles, bold patterns and natural materials can all be difficult to work with, we urge you not to be fooled into believing that a 'simple white bathroom', such as this example, does not need the services of professional bathroom fitters. Typically, the simpler the finish, the more expertise is needed and in the case of these perfectly straight, crisp white walls, there is no room for error or amateur plastering. Everything looks perfectly in proportion and the dark wood floor helps to make the modernist scheme pop, while the uncluttered finish looks incredibly high end.
We love this bathroom that is filled with character and fun patterns, but just take a look at that gorgeous marble vanity unit! If you are willing to commit to installing your own slab of high end stonework then you are braver than us, so we suggest employing the services of professional bathroom fitters to take the worry out of the whole situation. Necessitating clean lines and perfect finishes, marble is a material that can prove to be very unforgiving, so don't risk ruining an expensive investment!
