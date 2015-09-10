Considering what conservatories cost

A conservatory is a wonderful addition to any home and creates a fantastic new space for you to unwind, relax and entertain in. However, making the decision to add an extension to your property is one that can be quite difficult especially when taking into account the costs.
Important to know, is that something as practical and elegant as a conservatory can not only add extra space to your house, but also has the potential to increase the value of your property exponentially. So to help you in your decision making process, have a look at these great examples that fit all budgets. From small and classic to modern and large, lets see if we can inspire you.
On the rare off chance that what conservatories cost has no bearing at all on your decision to install one, we have included this amazing example. Clearly attached to a home of stately proportions, this undeniably eye catching and beautiful glazed box conservatory from Culmax manages to make both a dramatic style statement and blend into its surroundings to prevent overshadowing the home as a whole. Finished to the very highest standards, there can be absolutely no doubt that this was an expensive installation, but we think you'll agree that it was definitely worth it.
What conservatories cost will be affected by countless things, but one of the main considerations will always be light. The more glazing you add, generally speaking, the more money you should expect to spend. The natural lighting that conservatories bring into a home, though wonderful, can come at a premium, so you need to carefully consider exactly how much light you are hoping to draw in. This example features a fully glazed roof and numerous windows, making it a high end installation designed to be a light, airy and welcoming space.
If you are looking to add an extension to your house in order to add an extra room for practicality purposes, you will need to take into account the price of the room furniture to also be included. Conservatories cost as little or as much as you are willing to spend, but in the case of this example, not only is there the building of the extension to take into account, but also the installation of a fully functional and beautiful kitchen. Bespoke glazing has been included, making this an obviously expensive addition and the finish is so simple and classic that it oozes elegance.
If you are looking to build a garden room but are horrified by how much some conservatories cost, don't give up on your aspirations too soon. By opting for a simple design that is small in size but not character, you can still have the extension you have been dreaming of. Here we see a modest installation, just big enough for some basic furniture, but the overall impact is still impressive and charming. By making the space smaller and injecting extra funds into the inclusion of a skylight, the room does not feel too small, but light and airy.
It's not just the purpose or the interior of an extension that needs to be taken into consideration when trying to calculate what conservatories cost. The exterior finish and facade will also have a huge impact on your funds and if you're not careful, you may overspend. We love this example, which showcases a neat, contained and eminently modern finish, with the black surround adding a gravitas to the new space that does not look out of place even though it is attached to an older and more traditional property. Other exterior options can include wood cladding or even brickwork, both of which would give a very different feel and affect the price.
When adding a conservatory to a large and grand property, you will necessarily have to opt for something sympathetic to the existing building style and comparatively sized so as to not look out of place. Attached to a grand estate, we love this extension that follows a traditional garden room style and offers bags of extra useable room. Conservatories cost a lot of money when you start looking at installations such as this, but remember that everything is relative, so for a large house, a large conservatory will be needed and will, ultimately, be an investment.
Having considered your glazing needs and how that can affect how much conservatories cost, take the time to think about how you will ensure your privacy. While some people may opt for technical glass that can turn opaque at the flick of a switch, even the simplest of solutions can prove to be costly, such as plain roller blinds like the ones seen here. If you have had bespoke glazing installed, your blinds will also need to be specially made, which will add to the price significantly. It's not just a case of building a conservatory and counting up how much it costs you, it is often the small and overlooked details that end up costing the most!
If you are looking to significantly increase the footprint of your home, an extension that runs the full width could be worth considering. Of course, conservatories cost more the larger or more ornate they are, but if you are looking to invest in your home in a way that promises a healthy return, then this is a promising way to go. We love this example that showcases a beautifully finished, full width conservatory with amazing glazing! The outdoors is effortlessly brought indoors thanks to the slide and fold doors, while the inside has been finished elegantly and put to good use as a dining room. Pared back perfection!
Conservatories cost so much more when complicated building techniques or materials are involved, so this example must have been a significant investment. Though we adore the way that old fashioned natural stone has been left in situ, connecting a modern structure to it must have been a delicate task. The end result, surely, makes it all worthwhile though, because this is a beautiful, warm and inviting space that serves a dual functionality of a sitting and eating area. Though the structure will have incurred significant cost, its is clear that this was not a build motivated by price alone.
With planning permission in place and your plans finalised, you may have overlooked an aspect that affects how much conservatories cost and that is how easy your property is to access. If you are planning an extension for an awkward space or a hard to reach location, you will most likely incur extra delivery or installation costs, so be sure to have all of these agreed well ahead of time with your contractor. This example perfectly highlights what we mean as the glazing must have been incredibly difficult to lower into place, which more than likely meant specialist machinery was hired, at extra cost.
