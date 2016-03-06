The Jaw-Dropping Home on a Cliff

Set within a luscious tropical landscape, this luxurious mansion takes its cues from its dramatic location to ensure everyone can enjoy a spectacular coastal view. It’s a site worthy of an uncompromising design, with anything less being a failure to capitalise on a rare opportunity. Fortunately, architecture and interior design firm Original Vision have stepped forward to create a monolithic home that can stand strong and proud within its context.

Timeless in its aesthetics, the cantilevering design of the home sits at ease within its surroundings and provides a warm family feel while coexisting with a minimalist design style. Everyday living areas encourage its inhabitants to engage all their senses and to embrace their picture perfect surrounds.

Beauty and luxury is to be found in every square inch of the home and we invite you to discover it all for yourself…