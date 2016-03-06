The Jaw-Dropping Home on a Cliff

Set within a luscious tropical landscape, this luxurious mansion takes its cues from its dramatic location to ensure everyone can enjoy a spectacular coastal view. It’s a site worthy of an uncompromising design, with anything less being a failure to capitalise on a rare opportunity. Fortunately, architecture and interior design firm Original Vision have stepped forward to create a monolithic home that can stand strong and proud within its context.
Timeless in its aesthetics, the cantilevering design of the home sits at ease within its surroundings and provides a warm family feel while coexisting with a minimalist design style. Everyday living areas encourage its inhabitants to engage all their senses and to embrace their picture perfect surrounds.
Beauty and luxury is to be found in every square inch of the home and we invite you to discover it all for yourself…
An elevated perspective provides us with a fantastic first look of the residence. A firm request outlined in the design brief from the future owners was for the new build to forge a strong relationship with the natural environment, which was forged by utilising a cantilever form. This cantilever design protrudes and retreats while rising and falling according to the topography. In addition, many of the four levels of the home would be defined by a hallow design that would permit nature inside when desired.
Before we continue onto the next image, important questions remain unanswered. Where does one find this palatial home and is there a chance to stay there? Well, the home is located within an untouched and exclusive corner of the Thai Island of Phuket and is surrounded by lush rainforest for miles. Staying there seems to be out of the question since this home is in private hands, however, one can dream!
By gently chipping into the rock face, an enchanting pathway and lush garden came to be. The winding steps provides for an engaging entrance through the lush rainforest and perfectly manicured tropical garden.
After making their way down the winding pathway, the owners and their guests hop over the rock pool and arrive inside the main communal zone, found on the middle level of the home. On this level, bi-folding doors have been chosen so they can be push away out of sight and mind, creating a home that can be open to the elements whenever the owners wish. The sounds of the trickling water from the rock pool can be heard in unison with the calming coastal breeze from the opposite side.
The architects ability to create a generous sense of place in this challenging cliff side setting is something to behold. Just look at the size of this shared dining and living area!
The all-white scheme, which coats ceiling, floor and all the exposed walls, adds to sense of depth and space established. Breaking up the space is a very select arrangement of furnishings that are composed of natural timber and soft fabrics with subtle patterns.
A magnificent 15 metre swimming pool is the home's most luxurious feature. Partially surrounded by a deck, there is simply no better place to spend one's time. With the ocean breeze and the sound of waves crashing in the distance, it makes for a perfect spot to get a tan.
This is the view from one of the six bedrooms the home boasts. Though one might be tempted to dive straight into the pool, we would suggest stepping back to enjoy the luxurious features at hand in each of the bedrooms. Amazingly, every one of the six bedrooms is blessed with an attached en suite with walk-in wardrobes.
As expected in a build of such quality, there are no shortfalls to be found inside this en suite. Ensuring one holistic space and a constant line of sight to the ocean is the transparent glass shower screen. The full height windows allow for the ocean to always be in sight while, with the flick of a switch, the blinds can be closed for those wishing for a little privacy.
Again, timber is used to break up the crispness of the white scheme, with the chosen timber for the floating sink unit taking on a deep stain, which one would associate with the tropics.
A dramatic aerial photograph makes for a dramatic conclusion to the tour. It is from here that we gain an insight into the natural elements at play. Despite being in such a dramatic location full of unrestrained natural elements and, hanging so close to the cliff's edge, the home stands intimidated and at one with its location.
This may have been a tough build for some but, as we have seen, the skilful execution from Original Vision shows there was no better firm to take on such a project.
