Stylish shed windows

Picking out shed windows may not be on the top of your agenda, but when it comes to looking for your perfect garden shed, you will soon discover that a whole new world exists. From large to small, modern to quaintly charming, there's a huge array out there to choose from and to coincide with the sheds are a large variety of shed windows.
Shed windows is just one of those small details that add to the overall design and atmosphere of your garden space, which you need to choose carefully in order to keep the vibes of your garden on point. For example, the last thing you would want in a Japanese themed style garden is a modern shed that comes complete with huge glass panels and chrome surfaces. In the garden it's the tiny details that really matter, as they all add up to the overall feel and look of the space.
Instead of the traditional four panes of glass, this shed uses six, in order to let in the maximum amount of light possible. And not only are there six panes fitted to the door of the shed, but there are two separate sets of windows mimicking the six pane set up. Keeping the natural light theme, this shed has kept the natural wood look, with sanded down knots and grains still visible in the wood. The tone of the wood is a great deal lighter than it would have been originally, though, creating a modern country atmosphere.
OK so this is a little bit more than your average garden shed, but it's a lovely structure and deserves to be looked at. Constructed in a large, country garden, this shed is made sturdy brick with a lovely wooden door at the entrance way. But the most interesting feature about this shed is its rooftop; not just because of the lovely, circular skylight which opens up in the middle, but also because of its roof garden. Grass covers the top of the construction, growing in luscious greens across the space. The skylight window allows some natural light into the shed, making it easy to find whatever you have stored there—as long as the sun's out!
A simple solution to your shed window worries: the classic four panes in the door. This is one of those designs which will never go out of fashion or look outdated, staying forever in window design as a staple. But while this shed keeps the more traditional shed look—the windows, the wooden slats, the country cream paint—it has that little something extra. The designer has strung bunting from the underside of the roof, giving the shed additional colour and character.
Whether your shed is used for storage space or an extra cosy, outdoor seating area, it's important to let in some natural light. Here we have two windows on two sides of the shed, one slightly longer than the other, placed at 90 degree angles to one another. This lets in enough light to see comfortably in, whether you're looking for your garden shovel or the cup of tea you've put down beside you. And this is another lovely shed with a charming garden patch on its roof; with pretty greens and lilacs fading in and out of one another.
This garage again makes use of the classic four pane window in its door, as we've seen above. Adding further light to this garage is the three panes of glass on the left of the door, letting in that little bit of extra light to the other end of the construction. Again, this garage has been built from traditional timber slats and painted that lovely country cream. But what really makes this garage stand out is its roof's unusual shape. It's hipped roof, showing off the clear cut angles that define this building.
Well here's something completely different to add to the shed mix. If your thing is contemporary, this is the shed for you. So up to date it's almost unbelievably modern, the dark grey tones certainly stand out amongst the green of a garden. The windows panes here opt for length, rising in tall shapes to almost the top of the shed. The door to this shed blends with the rest of the wall, almost totally hidden if it weren't for the handle.
The windows on this shed are again four panes across the doors, but here they've been split into two on each stable door. Downland Shepherd Huts specialise in building huts for practical use; as offices, seating areas, and so on. The really unique feature of this hut are the wheels on the bottom; look just past the hay and you'll see them. Inside is a truly charming seating area, one which is fully insulated and ready for use all year round.
This is a really wonderful design, built entirely from oak and the blacked out glass which we can see in the front and side. A rather eclectic shed, the roof juts forward at a sloping angle and shades the front window from the glare of the sun. The windows themselves are of different shapes and sizes, giving the shed a unique vibe. The contrast between the natural oak and the darker windows works well to add to this vibe too; making this shed edgy and contemporary.
This shed window favours height over breadth, giving it a sleek and contemporary feel. Although covered in this picture, there seems to be another window on the left hand side of the door too, working with the other to let in light when it's opened. The timber slats are built upstanding, rather than the horizontal slates we've seen previously. This creates a sense of height for the shed. The wood has also maintained its natural colour, giving it a lovely organic feel.
This outdoor office space is best described as a domestic garden room, far from just a simple shed. The designer has taken the idea of indoor space out in the garden and ran with it; creating this beautiful study and storage space from just one hand tool. It's even ready for lighting to be installed, as all Modular105's constructions come pre-wired. This is a garden room for a classy and space savvy person, one willing to shake up the idea of a traditional office space.
Want to be further inspired by garden sheds? Take a look at this Ideabook: Modern garden sheds