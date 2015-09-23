Shag pile carpets: a treat for the feet

Shag pile carpets may not be the first thing to come to mind when you're redecorating your home. Maybe you think they're too much of a throw back to 1970s design that you'd rather forget? Well perhaps rethink your opinion, because here are ten images to prove they can be perfectly suited to the stylish and contemporary home you're looking to furnish.
And what's not to love about shag pile carpets? Imagine getting out of bed in the morning, and instead of putting your feet down on that cold floor, you immerse your toes in the wonderful thickness and warmth of these glorious carpets. Wriggle your toes amongst the pile, feeling that softness and knowing the day will be OK. They come in a complete array of colours too, so they can suit almost any design or colour scheme. They're particularly well suited for bedrooms, living rooms and children's rooms; all places where their softness and comfort can be appreciated fully.
For those of you with more subtle tastes, this shag pile carpets is a lovely, unobtrusive tone of grey. The carpet blends well with the accompanying sofa, complementing its cushions with a slightly darker grey. The room continues to maintain this soft colour scheme, with its bespoke furnishing and beige tones. Having a shag pile carpet in this contemporary room doesn't date it at all; chosen correctly, the right shag pile really adds a touch of homeliness to a living space.
This shade of orange may not be for the faint hearted, but if you're bold enough to put it in your home embrace it. Boldness can really pay off in home design, particularly when choosing one accent colour for an otherwise neutral room. This shag pile carpet makes an excellent focal colour for a quieter coloured room, one where it won't clash or compete with other colours. Let this carpet speak for itself and become the highlight of your living area.
Here's a room with an accent colour in action. The deep purple of the shag pile carpet is imitated in not only the cushions on the sofa, but also the dining table chairs. And there's the wonderful detail of the soft purple flowers on the glass coffee table. Altogether, these purple furnishes pull together and unify the open space—living room and dining room. The shag pile lays the base of this unifying colour, with the designer working all the way from the floor upwards. It's clever design at its best.
This home's bedroom is very cleverly designed to fit in to a tight space.The bed is positioned at the side of the staircase, nestled in nicely between the banisters. But here there's one problem; the wood of this elegant hall space come bedroom would be awfully chilly in the morning. Solution: a shag pile carpet. Now the home owner can emerge from his/her bed in the morning and not be faced with the cold, hard surface of the wooden floor. Instead, they can sink their toes into this wonderful, dark grey carpet at the foot of their bed. A dream come true for those with chilly feet.
A shag pile carpet unapologetically inspiring a chocolate craving. The deep brown tone of this carpet is certainly something to be welcomed into a neutral toned room, one where you'll really appreciate the cosy shag pile between your toes. Imagine this carpet in front of a toasty fire place; lying in front of the flames with a steaming mug of hot chocolate and running your fingers through the shag texture. A perfect setting for a perfect winter night.
This is such a charming nursery space, with a charming cot bed painted a clean white to match the small chest of drawers against the wall. The bed linen, also white, adds to this sense of neutral toned unity. But its the additional tones and shades which really tie this room together; making it child friendly and welcoming. The wooden floor has kept its natural shading, which works beautifully against the light pink-terracotta of the accent wall. The shag pile carpet is a thoughtful furnishing of the room; guarding the child's feet against the cold of the floor, as well as adding an extra dimension of colour.
What do you want in a living room? You want style, you want comfort, you want practicality. And here's that living room to match all the criteria you could wish for. A lovely, well cushioned corner unit sofa, giving you space to stretch out and relax on. A wide screen TV for your viewing pleasure. A wood burner to create heat and give your living space a more unique feature, as well as that wonderful wood burning scent. And here the shag pile carpet unifies this lovely living room; it's light grey tone tying together the other accent pieces.
Another light and bright living space, using the shag pile carpet for comfort and design. This carpet has multi-shades of greens and creams, refusing to remain one colour. It's not quite the accent colour that we've seen in previous carpets, as the neutral tones of the wooden floor and off white wall paint are highlighted by several other features of colour. The most distinctive being the bright yellow coffee table perched on top of the shag pile carpet. This is a lovely living room design for those who desire a calm area to rest after a long day's work.
This is an absolutely gorgeous walk in wardrobe/dressing room. The lovely wooden cabinets house plenty of storage for all your clothing needs.The wood of the cabinets is a beautiful dark colour, maintaining the natural stretch of grain reaching vertically. And to complement this charming, dark colour is a bright white shag pile carpet, a real gem for dressing on the cold morning. This shag pile carpet stands out beautifully against the different woods of the cabinets and flooring, creating a much more welcoming and cosy atmosphere.
Themed rooms can be difficult to pull off, and this is certainly a unique interpretation of culture. The bold colours, patterns and paintings are reminiscent of some Asian cultures, and who would have placed a shag pile carpet in such a room? It seems like a clash in cultures, two distinctly separate styles which could never harmonise. But somehow this room really works; with the greens and creams of the carpet a smooth undertone of the brighter colours of the cushions.