Shag pile carpets: a treat for the feet

Shag pile carpets may not be the first thing to come to mind when you're redecorating your home. Maybe you think they're too much of a throw back to 1970s design that you'd rather forget? Well perhaps rethink your opinion, because here are ten images to prove they can be perfectly suited to the stylish and contemporary home you're looking to furnish.

And what's not to love about shag pile carpets? Imagine getting out of bed in the morning, and instead of putting your feet down on that cold floor, you immerse your toes in the wonderful thickness and warmth of these glorious carpets. Wriggle your toes amongst the pile, feeling that softness and knowing the day will be OK. They come in a complete array of colours too, so they can suit almost any design or colour scheme. They're particularly well suited for bedrooms, living rooms and children's rooms; all places where their softness and comfort can be appreciated fully.