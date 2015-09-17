Fresh French double doors

French double doors can be such a classic way to open your home out into your garden. Whether they open straight from a kitchen, dining room, or newly built conservatory, French double door can bring light and class to the room. Large window panes usually dominate French double doors, offering a beautiful view to the outside of your home. There's nothing more pleasant than sitting at your kitchen dining table, looking out over your garden and relaxing in the sun pouring through the panes.

But why keep French double doors just to your living areas? Recently there's been a trend in dispersing them to different places in the house. For example the bedroom has become a popular place for the French double door feature; it's becoming increasingly prominent in contemporary design. So where to put your French double doors, and which design to go for? Here are ten charming French double doors to help decide which is for you.