​Let’s liven up those bland walls

Few things are as heartbreaking as an empty wall. That sad, bland surface that screams for a spot of colour or a dash of art, anything to liven it up and help it do its part to boost the room’s aesthetic levels.

Luckily for you (and your walls), homify is here with some fresh inspiration. We know that a wall is so much more than just a vertical structure that separates one area of your house from the next. It is an additional décor space that can either make or break the style of a room; thus, it’s not a space that is to be taken lightly.

Which is why we bring you this batch of fresh design tips to help liven up your walls. Whether it’s wallpaper or paint, wall art or a mirror, every single example below was, at one point, a sad and bland wall that was nothing more than a room divider. But after some clever thinking and ingenious creativity… well, see for yourself!