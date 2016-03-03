The Standard Looking Townhouse that's Anything But

It's no secret that property prices in London have sky rocketed in recent years but there are some savvy buyers out there that know they can have the views they crave without the hefty penthouse price tag.
Today we take a look at a project that certainly offers the best of every world; heritage exterior styling, penthouse views and a sleek, modern interior.
With gorgeous high-level views from most windows, this is a house that allows you to forget your urban location, just for a little while… let's take a closer look!
These simple frontages could be thought of as basic by some, but we prefer to really appreciate just how classic and understated they are. A traditional townhouse style, such as this, will never go out of fashion, so we are big fans of the simplicity.
We feel sure that when Thompson McCabe were brought in to dramatically re-design the interior, they saw this façade and were inspired. While the outside has been left as a somewhat blank canvas, the inside comes as a delightful surprise!
You may have expected to find a multitude of separate rooms, all decorated in a similar fashion, but the design team opted for a far more daring and brave idea; to contrast the tradition of the exterior with some fabulous modern styling in the form of a large open plan space.
Making great use of every available inch, we think this beautiful ground floor, featuring the kitchen, dining and living room, has really opened the house up to new possibilities. Pale colour hues work well and help to keep the vastness of the space impressive.
We'd forgive you for assuming that there had to be a compromise somewhere and perhaps a small kitchen was installed, but don't you think this is a delightful size? It's bigger than a lot of galley kitchens in traditional terraces, so we think a certain level of luxury has been achieved!
With plenty of free floor space and a fabulous U-shaped countertop in place, this is a kitchen that is not only functional, but clearly also a pleasure to use. Adding some muted darker tones helps to really showcase the minimalism meets classic vibe throughout the rest of the room too. What an amazing style!
There's a little bit of everything in this cosy bedroom and it's surprising just how well that it translates. The interior door has a country cottage feel, while the glass doors and white colour scheme scream of simple minimalism. Throw in some pretty soft furnishings that have a romantic vibe and all of a sudden you have a hybrid room that comes together to create one lovely space.
Luxuriously spacious, this room offers comfort and style in equal measure and with the French doors drawing in huge amounts of natural light, this is a perfectly positioned boudoir!
With multiple floors at your disposal and bright, sunny views over London to enjoy, why wouldn't you have a luxury family bathroom on one of the higher floors? We think this design is absolutely fantastic and makes necessary ablutions all the more fun and pleasurable.
The dazzling white scheme helps to ground this room into the wider home aesthetic, while also making sure that the natural light is amplified to the best effect. We think the marble in place here is just the right side of luxurious, but not so much as to overthrow the classic vibe that permeates the entire home.
When having a view simply isn't enough, why not spring for a terrace too? This super addition leads out from the master bedroom and offers a wealth of al fresco breakfast opportunities that we are really envious of!
The smoked glass safety rail brings stylish functionality into play and doesn't detract from the beautiful view of blue skies and fluffy clouds. We aren't surprised that the décor, even out here, has been kept simple and classic, with potted foliage and rattan furniture.
We think the combination of traditional, classic styling with bright modern touches really makes the most of this spacious, gorgeous home.
