The Standard Looking Townhouse that's Anything But

It's no secret that property prices in London have sky rocketed in recent years but there are some savvy buyers out there that know they can have the views they crave without the hefty penthouse price tag.

Today we take a look at a project that certainly offers the best of every world; heritage exterior styling, penthouse views and a sleek, modern interior.

With gorgeous high-level views from most windows, this is a house that allows you to forget your urban location, just for a little while… let's take a closer look!