Prefab homes: essential knowledge before you buy

When a self-build project appeals to you but the huge budgets and long time-scales aren't at the top of your want list, why not think about another option? With a prefab home you can still get exactly what you want but in a fraction of the time and, more often than not, for a much smaller price.

With accurate measurements and dimensions sent to a specialist construction company, your new home could be manufactured offsite, delivered and erected in no time, but don't think that they have to be dull or old fashioned looking! Prefab homes can be architecturally ground-breaking and beautiful but before you decide to take the plunge, acquaint yourself with all the information that we think you'll need to take into account!