These are the best materials to use in the bathroom

When it comes time to give your bathroom a refresh, you might want to try your hand at some exciting interior design by opting for a brand new material. The only question is, how do you know what will work well within a bathroom setting? There is so much more to take into account than just aesthetics, after all.
You will need to think about how certain materials will react to a moisture-laden atmosphere, how safe they will be for bathroom users and what impact they have visually. With this tricky minefield in operation, we have put together a shortlist of the materials that we think work best in a bathroom, so take a look and start planning your new scheme in earnest!
If you look at your bathroom and think that you could definitely stand to include some more luxury, when choosing your next main bathroom materials, why not give marble some real thought and consideration? You can't deny that it has a huge visual impact, can you?
This bathroom, from Gavinho, is deceptively simple but intensely high-end, all at the same time. The plain white furniture and suite items are the ideal contrast for the heavy, dramatic marble and thanks to being totally waterproof, it makes the perfect addition to any bathroom.
While wood offers natural warmth, class and beauty to any room it is used in, it is often sorely overlooked when it comes to being used in the bathroom. Perhaps it's the inherent concern that it will warp when it is in constant contact with moisture, but there are ways to combat that!
With a multitude of treatments and stains available, as well as imitation wood, you could easily inject a little natural and organic flavour into your bathroom materials palette. We think honey tones work especially well when paired with white ceramic suite items!
When talking about bathrooms, it is almost expected that we will be mentioning tiles, as they are such a staple in the bathroom materials portfolio! While you might think that tiles don't bring a lot of modernity, given how long they have been around, you would be mistaken!
There are so many amazing tile styles and varieties now readily available, with lots of them injecting easy and clean modernity in one swoop. A particular favourite right now is subway tiles and with coloured grout and anti-mildew cement. Now that is perfect for a busy family household that doesn't want to spend a lot of time cleaning!
For showers that really have a dimension of elegance and class, ditch the curtain and get some glass! One of the most versatile bathroom materials, glass is ideal for installation in a bathroom, not least because it is so easy to clean!
One of the few materials out there that actually thrives around water and moisture, glass is the natural choice when you want to update and modernise your bathroom without having to spend too much money. For some added pizazz, we always like etched panes!
Bathroom materials don't only have to work well within a moisture-ridden environment, they should also play a practical role too. This is doubly important for the flooring that you decide to fit, as you will, naturally, want it to look amazing, but it also needs to be easy to walk on and safe.
Rubber flooring is a great choice for your bathroom as it will prevent any nasty accidents that wet feet make so frequent! Add to this the fact that linoleum and similar materials have come a long way and are now available in every colour and style imaginable and you don't have to compromise between style and function!
Concrete isn't just for floors, especially when we are talking about bathroom materials! It is becoming more common for people to use bare concrete as walls and bath surrounds, but if you like your materials cost-effective and still gorgeous, why not think about polished concrete? It looks far more expensive than it is, adds a touch of luxury, feels great underfoot and is even the perfect topping for some underfloor heating. What could be better than that?
