A Home Designed to Break the Rules

The family home has and will continue to change in appearance and functionality as time goes by. Most homes built today have departed from the traditional style of architecture in favour of something more modern or contemporary. By the same token, a home's layout was once compartmentalised, with one room for each specific use. The kitchen was always for cooking, the dining room for eating meals and the living room for spending quality time with the family.

The modern layout has broken down the concept, with the idea that a space can be multifaceted and utilised at the discretion of whoever resides within. Struktura is a renown firm from Poland who are continuing to push what one can expect from a modern family home.

Their most recent build featured today could be their best, so scroll down to begin touring through its wonderful interiors.