A Home Designed to Break the Rules

The family home has and will continue to change in appearance and functionality as time goes by. Most homes built today have departed from the traditional style of architecture in favour of something more modern or contemporary. By the same token, a home's layout was once compartmentalised, with one room for each specific use. The kitchen was always for cooking, the dining room for eating meals and the living room for spending quality time with the family.
The modern layout has broken down the concept, with the idea that a space can be multifaceted and utilised at the discretion of whoever resides within. Struktura is a renown firm from Poland who are continuing to push what one can expect from a modern family home.
Their most recent build featured today could be their best, so scroll down to begin touring through its wonderful interiors.
A strong geometric form shapes the recently completed two-storey residence. The white and charcoal shaded render helps define the different angles and shapes at play. Fitted in a seamless fashion is the frosted glass border of the private terrace, while the entrance and double garage have been wrapped in timber, bringing another material into the mix.
The well-kept and uncomplicated front garden has been filled with plants which, in a short time, will mature and soften the appearance of the residence.
By following the paving down the side passage we arrive in the garden. Sliding doors open full width right in front of a generous-sized paved area, which is suited for a simple seating arrangement or even a full outdoor dining set-up, if desired.
Beyond this, we again see plenty of lush plants and sprawling green grass where the little ones can run around.
Beautifully interconnected via open spaces and oriented to the west and north to capture light, the sweeping communal zones of the ground floor makes for an exciting introduction. Nearest to our perspective is the fully fledged kitchen that features sleek finishes and the best of kitchenwares.
The main hallway leads past the kitchen into the combined formal dining area and lounge. Connecting each of the spaces is the smooth surface of the of the polished concrete, which also does wonders to bounce all the available light throughout the space.
The visual effect made by the dual floating timber staircase is impressive. It is an interesting take on the modern trend, with the floating design being completely devoid of any balustrades or additional support structures.
Also gaining our attention is the row of black hanging lights that line the space between the kitchen and the dining area further down the hallway. These contemporary pieces are not only eye-catching but also fit wonderfully together with the overall scheme.
Pale timber floors and white walls provide a stylish backdrop for the owners to make the master bedroom their own. Few bedrooms feature a bathtub in the same space but the interesting choice of including a grand stand alone tub has been made.
A fireplace has been hosted in the dividing wall to keep the room nice and cosy during the colder months. It also looks as if the bathtub has been placed so that those can take in the views of the garden. Thankfully, curtains provide those inside with privacy from prying eyes, though there seems to be no limit to the amount of natural light that illuminates the room when they are left open.
We exit the home to end our tour in the far end of the garden. As if listening to our advice, we can see that furniture has been placed on the paving area. No doubt the owners wished to make the most of the glorious sunshine that was on offer.
