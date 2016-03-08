Matching your living room to your Zodiac sign

Today on homify, we turn to the stars to see what is in our future – design wise, of course. It is true that some of us believe our personalities (and, thus, our lives) are shaped by the cosmos. That each person’s character and destiny is influenced by his date of birth. Whether or not you share this belief, it does make for some fascinating reading.

But, on to the design part. The planets have aligned, causing us to want to focus on living rooms and determine which styles and designs (and decor, colours, materials, patterns… ) were meant for each of us via our star signs. So, scroll down to your relevant sign – or read all twelve if curiosity gets the better of you!

Let’s see what fate (and style) has in store…