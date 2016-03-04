The Light and Bright Mews Home

Mews homes are amazing but more often than not, due to the strange little cul-de-sacs that they inhabit, coupled with their terrace set-up, they can be a little dark on the inside. Thankfully, that is absolutely not the case with the house we are going to show you today!
From the classic exterior, finished with a lovely shade of grey paint, through to the light, bright and airy interior, this mews home is something extraordinary, so let's stop talking and start looking!
Well, you can't say we didn't warn you that this house was lovely to look at, but what a real sight it is! With three storeys, a Juliet balcony and an integral garage all included, this is a mews home unlike many others, apart from its neighbours, of course!
Lipton Plant Architects were the design team in charge of this fabulous project and have sought to make this classic mews home something extra special. We love the use of a muted grey for the wood work too, as it adds a real heritage charm.
Walking into the main open plan living space, you get a real feel for the design genius at play here and with every nuance of space perfectly accounted for, there is no room for error. Thankfully, there are no mistakes here and everything looks incredible!
A small but perfectly formed kitchen looks out onto a super dining table and with a large, cosy sofa a stones throw away, everyone can enjoy some quality time together without feeling too boxed in. The use of white allows for maximum light reflection and keeps this space feeling large and airy.
If you are going to purchase a house with multiple floors to open plan the main living quarters into one room, it stands to reason that you can afford to be a little selfish with your bedroom! We love that this is the thinking that clearly went behind the creation of this gorgeous, large and fabulously minimalist master suite.
This is white on white on white, with only the television breaking up the vastness and it works so well. Every drop of light is being put to great use, while the overall sense of relaxation and calm simply envelops you into this dreamy environment. Fantastic!
When white is reigning supreme in an interior design setting, adding in some funky accent colours or little nuances of personality never go unnoticed and as such, we are falling head over heels for this bathroom.
Kept predominantly white, as is the rest of the house, this bathroom has made ingenious use of mirrors to increase the perceived size of the space and that daring orange vanity unit just grabs your attention and doesn't let go! An unexpected but nevertheless welcome addition, it adds a sense of stylish playfulness, as though the owners are saying
Yes, we have good taste and like minimalism, but who doesn't love a bit of fun too?
We think one of the best ways to gauge the quality of a build is by looking at the transitional areas that don't normally get much attention. We mean the hallways and staircases that simply help you to get to where you're going and in this case, we aren't disappointed.
With a stunning skylight in place, the white walls and glass safety rails are making easy work of drawing unbelievable style and dramatic visuals into what should be the darkest corners of the house. This modernist meets minimalist vibe is just so chic!
Why have an integral garage if you aren't going to get the full benefit from it? We love that a large window has been included here, as it connects the garage to the rest of the house and allows for a more cohesive feel.
Even with a car in situ, the glazing makes the space feel larger and if nothing else, this is great from a security point of view. This type of garage could also mean that you finally have the excuse you were looking for to buy a flash new car that you can admire through the glass!
