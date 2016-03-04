The Light and Bright Mews Home

Mews homes are amazing but more often than not, due to the strange little cul-de-sacs that they inhabit, coupled with their terrace set-up, they can be a little dark on the inside. Thankfully, that is absolutely not the case with the house we are going to show you today!

From the classic exterior, finished with a lovely shade of grey paint, through to the light, bright and airy interior, this mews home is something extraordinary, so let's stop talking and start looking!