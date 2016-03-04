Fun meets functionality in the perfect kid's bedroom

Aren't kids great? They open your eyes to a magical world that you forgot existed, so when you come to decorate their bedrooms, we think you need to do so with an adult head for budgets but children's eyes for fun!

Kid's bedroom ideas can be as wacky and out there as you like and some would say that the more fantastical and imaginative, the better. We know that as parents, you want a fine balance between creating Narnia and a safe, comfortable space for your little ones to rest and recuperate in, so we've come up with some ideas that we think will keep everyone happy.