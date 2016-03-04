Fun meets functionality in the perfect kid's bedroom

Aren't kids great? They open your eyes to a magical world that you forgot existed, so when you come to decorate their bedrooms, we think you need to do so with an adult head for budgets but children's eyes for fun!
Kid's bedroom ideas can be as wacky and out there as you like and some would say that the more fantastical and imaginative, the better. We know that as parents, you want a fine balance between creating Narnia and a safe, comfortable space for your little ones to rest and recuperate in, so we've come up with some ideas that we think will keep everyone happy.
Kid's bedroom ideas will often feature multiple zones that allow for sleep, play and study and we think that's a great idea, but don't be afraid to get a little creative with how you lay everything out! By making everything seem a little more whimsical, even studying won't be thought of as a chore, if the desk is cool enough!
Mariangel Coghlan has hit the nail right on the head here and we love how exciting this desk/bed/den area is. What's even more clever is that by building the bed up, more floor space is freed up and makes the room feel a lot larger. That's perfect for growing kids!
We know that not everyone will have great swathes of space that they can simply turn into a bedroom for their children, but as long as you take into account the space you do have, there will be a beautiful and fun solution out there for you!
Kid's bedroom ideas can be clever as well as engaging, so for a small bedroom that isn't lacking in style, day beds are a great solution. They fold up into a usable sofa during the day, but then transform into a comfortable bed at night. Even making the bed becomes fun then!
As a parent you will always have the safety and well-being of your child firmly in the front of your mind. We know, understand and respect that fully, so for kid's bedroom ideas that won't result in a trip to the hospital, we think that careful material selection is vital.
Rather than opting for a floor covering that looks fun but offers no traction, why not think about wood flooring? With a little bit more bounce than concrete, it should cushion any falls and won't be so slippery that grazed knees become a regular feature.
We don't think there is a kid in the land that doesn't want an amazing novelty bed. We are, ahem, a little bit older and we'd still love one, shaped like a swan. For kid's that have vivid imaginations, a novelty bed will certainly help them to role play and develop their story-telling skills, making it not only a fun addition for them, but an educational one that you can happily get on board with.
From castles to race cars and everything in between, there are some incredible beds out there, but if you are a keen carpenter, why not have a bash at something yourself? Now that's a DIY project that will guarantee you a mother's or father's day card!
Bright colours, engaging decals and amazing murals are all wonderful ways to transform the walls in your child's bedroom and we know you'll have as much fun bringing a design to life as your children will when they first see it!
Kid's bedroom ideas are often centred around the use of bright colours as there are lots of studies that show how engaging with culture and art can help with development. We also think it just looks great, so why not create something with your child? You'll have an afternoon full of laughter and a stunning bedroom at the end of it!
Toys are great but if you want to gently nudge your children towards some academic leanings as well, don't forget to add bookshelves to their bedroom! With some brightly coloured shelving in place, you can arrange a trip to a bookshop to choose some new titles to fill it with and get your little one really enjoying the experience of reading.
Kid's bedroom ideas don't always just have to be focused on larking about or sleeping, so be sure to reach out to their intellect too. Who knows, you might have the next J.K. Rowling living under your roof!
