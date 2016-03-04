Maintaining your wood has never been easier

If you are lucky enough to have purchased a home that has a plethora of original wood in it, we bet you have some gorgeous roof trusses on show! Exposed beams are an interior design dream and we don't think they will ever go out of style, but how can you maintain them to ensure they always look their best?

We have some great ideas for getting the most from your wooden beams, so take a look and see if we have suggested anything that you could put into practice and don't forget; if you have bought a listed property, you might not be able to remove them, even if they are damaged, so prevention is better than cure!