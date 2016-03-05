When it comes to home extensions we think there are two schools of thought: you either see them as a handy way to add extra space to a building or you don't like them because they detract from the original house.

Thankfully, there are some talented design teams out there that are determined to make home extensions not only valuable but also aesthetically glorious additions to homes around the country.

Come with us as we take a look at our Top 10 extensions in the UK, which have dared to go beyond a standard conservatory and embraced a whole new chapter of home design!