Taking your wardrobe to task

Do you ever look in your wardrobe and find yourself thinking that you are in desperate need of a closet revamp? We're not just talking about all the clothes and shoes you have in there but the actual wardrobe itself. Is it working for you? Can you find everything easily? If you answered no, then you need to read on!
It can be disheartening to throw out out clothes but we promise that you'll feel so much better for starting afresh, with a fantastic new wardrobe set-up. Let's dive in and give your closet an overhaul it won't ever forget!
Before you can start to really think about the kind of wardrobe you want, you need to know exactly how much room you have to play with. If you are installing a standard wardrobe in your bedroom, take down all the dimensions of the gap you plan to fill and if you are fortunate enough to have a whole spare room available, then get out the tape measure!
Mob Architects have created every fashion fanatics dream here, so if you are keen to undertake a closet revamp and create something similar, be sure you have the right space for it, to avoid disappointment.
Take a deep breath, grab a refuse bag and start putting anything you don't wear, have never worn since you bought it or don't fit into straight in the bag. Whether you throw the items away, take them to a charity shop or donate them to a clothing bank is up to you, but if you don't need it, you need to get rid!
Don't think of this as losing clothes, see it as you freeing up your wardrobe for new, useful items. This step in the closet revamp process is always the most difficult, but really ask yourself if you need three pair of the same jeans… you know you don't!
A wardrobe is so much more than just a space where you store all your clothes; it's an expression of who you are, your preferences and taste. With that in mind, don't feel like you can't inject a little personality when you take on a closet revamp project!
If you have a walk-in wardrobe space that you can take advantage of, why not throw in some fantastic retro furniture, or something a little more industrial in flavour? We love the vintage shoe lasts in this example and can really get a feel for the residents' style.
It's not just clothes and shoes that your wardrobe has to contend with; you will no doubt also have a vast array of accessories to tackle too. From headscarves to sunglasses and bag charms, you will need somewhere specific to store all your treasured possessions, so be sure to take that into consideration during a closet revamp.
We love the drawer unit here, as it makes easy work of not only storing but also displaying jewellery and accessories. You'd never lose an earring or cufflink again!
Not that anyone could ever forget about shoes (yes, we love them!), making sure that you take the time to display them in a way that will keep them undamaged and ready to wear is quite another matter! We actually think that proper shoe storage is the best reason for a closet revamp!
Just look at these perfectly sized and angled, softly-lit shelves! Ideal for every type of footwear from trainers through to Jimmy Choo's, you'd never have to hunt under the bed for a missing shoe ever again. Naturally, shoes are exempt from the unworn clothing cull…
If you are keen to revamp your closet, always include both hanging and folding space. Being able to see everything you own in one easy glance is such a luxury, but we can all enjoy the benefits of it by simply choosing to build the right kind of wardrobe.
Shirts and 'best' t-shirt should be hung up, as well as dresses and suits, while jumpers and even jeans can all go in a drawer. The only question is, can we have someone to wash and iron it all for us please?
For more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Nobody's Perfect But Your Wardrobe Can Be. There are some amazing styles to choose from!