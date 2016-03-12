​Give your bathroom the spa treatment

In this fast-paced world, stress has become a constant presence. Most of us know that feeling of shock when we realise that we’re forgetting what we’re stressed about but then all it takes is a few seconds of concentration before we remember something that, once again, ups our anxiety levels.
Some de-stressing is definitely in order! However, since a weekly spa treatment is out of (financial) reach for most of us, it’s time to consider plan B: a luxurious spa treatment to fully invigorate our senses and de-stress our minds and bodies at home. Isn't that what we all need and deserve?
Well then, why not transform your bathroom into an at-home spa? It already offers a private space where you can soak in a warm tub / relax in a stunning shower. A few more elements and fine touches can evoke that superior spa-like atmosphere and enhance your relaxation levels on a daily basis.
Good for you if you love your brightly coloured bathroom walls (and we don’t have anything against vivid hues), but this is a fact: nature-inspired colours, such as browns, greys and greens, add an organic feel to your bathroom, as well as a calming effect. If you have a small bathroom, light neutral tones will enhance that visual space superbly. So opt for shades of beige and light grey to lend a soothing and tranquil sense to your bathroom.
But what about adding a touch of vivacity to those neutral tones? Dyed and pure white hexagon freshwater Mother of Pearl mosaics by ShellShock Designs, pictured above, display a luxurious quality of neutrals that conveys a sense of lavishness. If you’re spoiling yourself with a spa treatment, you might as well do it in exclusive style. And what could be a better stress reliever than surrounding oneself with wall coatings of pure opulence?
Plus, white bathroom appliances paired with a wall of such vivacious quality is bound to make them look ultra sleek.
Before you start setting up the rest of your new spa space, consider your presentation. Your new bath salts, scented soaps and other body treats are absolutely going to elevate your mood, but that mood can easily be brought back down with a cluttered space.
Instead of just packing them all on the shelf, try putting them in attractive containers. These can enhance the colour and look of your bathroom/spa, adding even more luxurious fuel on your new restful fire.
However, if you are pressed for space, rather hide them in a cupboard / closet, as long as they don’t clutter up any visual space – you will need that for relaxing!
homify hint: Even though your new spa space is fantastic, it still needs to function as a bathroom. Therefore, if you need to borrow some counter space for your go-to toiletries (such as cotton balls or Q-tips), why not organise these in clear glass jars? You will be surprised how beautifully these will fit into your existing décor.
See how quickly those levels of peacefulness fall once your mirror broadcasts nature’s handiwork on your face. A spa is really no place to be reminded of blemishes and uneven skin tone, so do what all spas do – lower that lighting.
Switch off your overhead and place small jar candles on your counter, windowsill, bath edge, or wherever else there’s adequate space that won’t invite an act of arson. Candlelight flatters all skin tones, and as you know: when you know you look good, you feel great.
In addition to exquisite smells, the flame of fragrant candles also adds a warm ambience to your bathroom, making the space feel however you want it to feel: romantic, peaceful, stylish…
Feel free to mix large and small pillars with votives and tea lights. But should you opt for scented candles, make sure you commit to just one scent. This will avoid a mixing and clashing of aromas, which is certain to spoil that deluxe ambience you will be aiming for.
Which brings us to our next point…
No need to wait until you’re in your rose petal bath for the spa treatment to start. Let the aroma commence your path to serenity. The calming scent will help to transition you from stressed to serene, so be sure to add those relaxing whiffs before you start your spa treat.
Scented candles are just one way to add a relaxing atmosphere. Incense and personal aromatherapy blends exude the same soothing effect. Add aromatic essential oils to Epsom salts for a stylish mineral bath that will treat not only your senses, but also your skin. Scents like tea tree and eucalyptus are sure to refresh you into a state of splendour, so tick these off your shopping list as soon as possible.
There’s no use in relaxing in your mineral bath for five minutes before boredom forces you out. But before you mount a TV to your spa-like bathroom wall, know this: a television might keep you entertained, but it certainly will not keep you tranquil.
Another option? Some serene sounds to keep you company as you build on your relaxation levels. This could be anything from light classical, yoga chanting, new age music, nature sounds… anything that will help to put your mind at ease so your mind and body can rejuvenate in style. This will also drown out the neighbours, construction banging from outside, and any other noise you want no part of.
Create your own personalised meditation playlist (either on your phone, iPad, CD… ), and let it be your meditation companion in your tranquil new spa space.
What would a spa treatment be without something to sip on? Indulging in some wine while bathing has been in vogue for a long time, so there’s no need to fear that this will make you sound like an alcoholic.
Scouting your local home improvement store will dish up many different types of tub trays, including ones with wine holder designs. We doubt that they intended this for a glass of lemonade, but if that is what you require while you soak in serenity, then feel free to indulge in this instead.
homify hint: Marilyn Monroe once (or perhaps more) took a bath in Champagne. According to her biographer, 350 bottles of Champagne were used to fill up her bath tub for this ultra plush occasion.
Include something that will make a ‘spa statement’ and will immediately remind you that this is not just a functioning bathroom – this is also your luxury place of tranquillity.
This can be anything that adds a “different” look to your bathroom. Maybe it’s a framed painting on the wall. Perhaps it’s some mosaic art in your shower. It can even be as simple as a bouquet of flowers on the edge of your bathtub (which will add to your serene scents). Just be sure to include something that will surprise you and help to transport you to that place of relaxation.
Lastly, enjoy your new space of extravagance as often as you please. You deserve it!