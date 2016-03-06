Delicious dining room tables

Not everyone has a dining room these days but we love the somewhat traditional formality of gathering together in a room to enjoy a meal with the people you love. While it can be a natural extension of your kitchen interior design scheme, your dining room does have one feature that requires a lot of focused consideration; the table.
Choosing the right dining room table can feel like a gargantuan task, but it doesn't need to be! Once you know how many people you need it to seat, you can start to take aesthetics into consideration and from there, it should be smooth sailing through to supper time!
Take a look at some of our favourite styles below and see if we can tempt you to take the leap!
For hearty homes where everybody pitches in and enjoys breaking bread together, we just love a big rustic dining room table. Forget that they offer simplistic functionality, they look absolutely phenomenal too and you'd have assurance that nobody else would have the exact same one as you!
Specht Architects have created a rustic dream kitchen and dining room here and while the space as a whole really grabs your attention, it's that chunky table that steals the show. The curves looks so ergonomic and tactile that we just want to reach out and touch it!
If modern and eye-catching is more your style, we think you'll be blown away by the vast array of contemporary dining room table options that are out there. With visionary designers consistently trying to create wild, unforgettable designs, the sky is the limit.
We love this monochrome set up, complete with a dining table that looks so fluid it could almost be a photograph of milk splashing onto a reflective surface. The lines and sweeping curves really capture your attention and it makes a hugely dramatic statement in the room.
Your dining room table doesn't have to be huge in order to be functional. In fact, it doesn't even have to be in a dining room! If you are short on space but still want the functionality of a table to eat on, you might be able to include a little bistro area in your kitchen.
We love this small but deliciously chunky marble table that has been crafted out of the worktop material. It makes the room feel truly cohesive and allows for sociable eating in comfort. Any other material would have looked out of place here and shrunk the room, but this maintains the elegance and roominess.
We will never not love a kitchen/dining room mix, but this might be our new favourite way to separate the two different areas! By using the dining room table as the room divide, dual functionality is taken on, but the seamlessness with which it happens is spectacular.
Jutting out from the wall as though it were nothing more than an aged, sturdy tree branch, this table looks exceptional and to have it continue round into a bookshelf is nothing short of fabulous. We think the height allows for a casual breakfast bar feel, but also literally elevates this installation to new heights. Gorgeous!
When it comes to choosing a dining room table for a family, you need to take a few things into consideration. Firstly, you need to make sure that everyone will have enough room, then you need to choose something suitably sturdy. A natural magnet for all things quickly discarded, such as bags and coats, your family table needs to be robust enough to deal with some unintentional abuse!
We think this old fashioned wooden farmhouse table is perfect for the task in hand and with some funky mismatched chairs in place as well, the whole area feels casual, fun and sociable. Perfect for a busy family!
Choosing the right dining room table comes down to personal preference and priorities. Even a small room can become a fabulous dining room, if you make room for the necessary table, so don't think that you have to have a great big antique piece to legitimise your space.
We think this small, but perfectly formed, example is lovely and loses nothing from being big enough for just four people. It's not the size of your furniture that counts, it's what you do with it!
