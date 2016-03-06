Delicious dining room tables

Not everyone has a dining room these days but we love the somewhat traditional formality of gathering together in a room to enjoy a meal with the people you love. While it can be a natural extension of your kitchen interior design scheme, your dining room does have one feature that requires a lot of focused consideration; the table.

Choosing the right dining room table can feel like a gargantuan task, but it doesn't need to be! Once you know how many people you need it to seat, you can start to take aesthetics into consideration and from there, it should be smooth sailing through to supper time!

Take a look at some of our favourite styles below and see if we can tempt you to take the leap!