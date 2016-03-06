Great New Backside for a Victorian Terraced Home

’We created a single storey rear extension that introduced a large sociable kitchen and dining space for the client. The faceted plan and section opens up and links the internal and external spaces, framing views to the garden beyond.

The faceted geometry continues into the floor finishes by mixing white porcelain tiles with oak parquet to define the wet and dry areas. The extension, linked to the entrance hall with a spine wall clad in tongue and grooved timber, reveals a number of ancillary spaces such as coat and shoe storage, utility and WC. The project transforms the house, elegantly dealing with the functional and storage requirements of the client whilst creating a light-filled, dynamic living space re-engaging the interior with the garden.’

With a description like this coming from the design team, you know you are about to see something pretty special. What this house represents is the seamless transition between old and new parts of a home and how, when embraced rather than camouflaged, it can be a beautiful thing.

Let's take a look, to see if you love how the integration has been tackled!