Great New Backside for a Victorian Terraced Home

’We created a single storey rear extension that introduced a large sociable kitchen and dining space for the client. The faceted plan and section opens up and links the internal and external spaces, framing views to the garden beyond.
The faceted geometry continues into the floor finishes by mixing white porcelain tiles with oak parquet to define the wet and dry areas. The extension, linked to the entrance hall with a spine wall clad in tongue and grooved timber, reveals a number of ancillary spaces such as coat and shoe storage, utility and WC. The project transforms the house, elegantly dealing with the functional and storage requirements of the client whilst creating a light-filled, dynamic living space re-engaging the interior with the garden.’
With a description like this coming from the design team, you know you are about to see something pretty special. What this house represents is the seamless transition between old and new parts of a home and how, when embraced rather than camouflaged, it can be a beautiful thing.
Let's take a look, to see if you love how the integration has been tackled!
What a charming extension this is! Adding not only space, but also style and a fabulous new patio area to this property, we can't help but love this delightfully different addition that showcases unusual angles and a brave combination of materials.
Platform 5 Architects have sought to make a really dramatic statement with this amazing project and rather than simply adding a safe and standard extension to the back of the house, we think the integrated patio, complete with polished concrete and beautiful lighting, really sets the standard for our expectations of the inside!
From the outside, you may have wondered exactly how the peculiar angles would translate into usable space, but as you can see, they have done so with absolutely no resistance. What really makes this room so spectacular is the way that furniture has been specifically shaped to mirror the walls to make sure there is a cohesion.
We are absolutely blown away by the ingenious flooring design that gently integrates the old and new sections of this home and seamlessly ties together the natural wood and white elements that form the entire décor scheme. Everything is just so perfectly proportioned here that our eyes can't take it all in!
As we turn around to take in the kitchen, we are met with a beautiful, muted and fuss-free vision. No clutter here, as minimalism and natural décor are most definitely the order of the day. The cool tones should feel too clinical, but this is one of the warmest and most inviting spaces we have seen.
The cubbyhole storage allows for clear surfaces and the bright white kitchen blends into the background with no resistance. Adding even more light into the space, the skylight directly above the worktop makes this space as dazzling as it beautiful.
As the design team stated, they sought to tie the original sections of the house to the new extension through the use of sympathetic flooring and this hallway perfectly demonstrates just how seamless the connection is. But it's not only the beautiful parquet that has be drawn through!
We love the white walls, as they tie in with the scheme in the extension and though the sharp and unusual angles of the new space set it apart as a modern addition, with cohesive styling in place, it looks like it inherently belongs. What a project!
We don't know about you, but sometimes, when we take a look at homes that have welcomed a stunning new extension, we can't help but wonder what the rest of the house looks like. How can you gauge just how well the new addition fits in unless you can see the wider design scheme in place? Thankfully, this project has allowed us a sneak peek at the rest of the property and it is every bit as stunning as you would expect!
This charming open plan living area is showcasing yet more natural wood and white pairings and that parquet has been carried on throughout the whole house. It really does look as though this entire house was built in one swoop!
With the parquet flooring being a combination of natural wood and white ceramic, it makes perfect sense that the family bathroom would be a cacophony of gorgeous white subway tiles!
On paper, a house that favoured an all-white theme all the way through just shouldn't work, but in practice, this house has overcome the potential pitfalls of looking too clinical and unwelcoming. What we see is a stylish, well thought out and loved home that has sought to be as cohesive and considered as possible. What a triumph!
