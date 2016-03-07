This Berkshire Home thinks it's an LA Beachhouse

When you see this amazing house, you'll want to challenge us to find out if it really can be found in the UK. We promise that it is indeed located in Berkshire, but the fabulous design, materials and styling would all suggest something a little more glamorous!

White render and glass come together like the very best of friends in this superb home and really hark back to glamorous beachfront builds created for Hollywood starlets, but don't take our word for it, come take a look for yourself!