This Berkshire Home thinks it's an LA Beachhouse

When you see this amazing house, you'll want to challenge us to find out if it really can be found in the UK. We promise that it is indeed located in Berkshire, but the fabulous design, materials and styling would all suggest something a little more glamorous!
White render and glass come together like the very best of friends in this superb home and really hark back to glamorous beachfront builds created for Hollywood starlets, but don't take our word for it, come take a look for yourself!
The one thing that actually makes it clear that this is the UK is the perfectly mown lawn, with the archetypal cricket pitch stripes! Apart from that, we could have totally believed this amazing house was to be found in LA! Isn't it just amazing?
Gregory Phillips Architects have taken a brief, which we assume was for a contemporary home with a lot of light and run wild, creating what can only be described as a luxury dream house. It's so chic and contemporary that it becomes timeless. What an investment!
Though the house itself is almost a little too gorgeous for the UK (sorry, but the weather here really does spoil things!), everywhere you look there are little touches that keep it grounded in the surroundings. What we love here is that traditional stone perimeter wall!
Contrasting magnificently against the vivid white render and the perfect lines of the main house, this wall adds some dramatic texture and material diversity that keeps the site interesting and engaging. So often with white box builds, there is little to grab the attention, but here, that is not an issue!
How could a house that looks like this one feature anything other than incredibly good taste when it comes to the interior styling? Looking at the exterior, we imagined that there would be a lovely dark contrast, but that the smoothness would be perfectly mirrored and we are delighted to see that we were right!
The monolithic stance of the house is being perfectly replicated by large pieces of furniture here and finished in a dark marble, they brings a dramatic gravitas that looks incredible against the backdrop of a bright English country garden.
With glass everywhere and chunky dark furniture, you might be wondering if there is any lavish luxury and you'll be happy to know that there is! In another dramatically different approach, this gold themed living room has added yet another high-end finish to the colours and materials palette being used throughout this glorious home.
The soft, plush rug is the ideal partner for hardwood flooring, while the plethora of leather never lets us forget that this is a home that wasn't creatively constrained by a budget. What an impact!
Naturally, even the most relaxing rooms in the house have been given the star treatment, with this master bedroom being decked out in a swathe of gorgeous materials that make you want to reach out and touch them and the en suite we can see just creeping into view? Just wait until you see that!
Suede, silk and cotton all come together in this café au lait colour scheme to create a harmonious and restful room with a view to simply die for. Just imagine gazing out onto glorious greenery, before activating the blinds and enjoying a blissful night's sleep. Heaven!
We did warn you that this was an en suite like no other! We love that the shower is encased exclusively in crystal clear glass, so as to not obscure the view of that wonderful landscape, but it's the freestanding marble tub that is really stealing the show. Drawing together the white of the exterior and the dark finishes throughout the interior, the marble tub is where the house fully comes together and we love it!
What a wonderfully unapologetic house this is. The owners clearly wanted luxury and no compromise and that's exactly what they've got. Divine!
For more incredible dream house inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Cornish Driftwood Dream Home. never stop planning your ultimate dream home; you never know when it might become a reality!