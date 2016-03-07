The flat viewing checklist

If you've rented or bought before, you might think you are something of an expert when it comes to viewing new flats but it is super easy to get swept up in the moment and allow your brain to make an emotionally-driven decision rather than a practical one. Luckily for you, we are here to stop you from doing that and ending up with a real lemon!

We have created a checklist of things that you must consider before committing to a new flat and, while they might seem like common sense, you can easily find yourself losing control just because there is a Juliet balcony! Make a note of these tips and you will be sure to choose the perfect flat for you!