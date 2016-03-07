Cool colour ideas for small kitchens

Do you know what makes us really sad? The notion that a small kitchen can't be a gorgeous or colourful one! While there are some schools of thought that might say you need to stick to super simple and unfussy finishes in a small space, we think you can do whatever you like in your own home, as long as it makes you happy and is usable!

We have put together some of the most fantastic colour schemes for a more modest kitchen and we just know that you'll love them and be inspired to be a little braver in your decorating ambitions. After all, as long as you can make toast, you'll always be well fed, so who cares if the space doesn't feel stately in size?