A Forest Home with a Hot Surprise

Located in the northernmost tip of Germany, this winter cabin was designed and constructed by expert home builders, Woody Holz, to be a tranquil retreat for a retired couple. Their dream was for the home to sit naturally within the woodland landscape while also providing a cosy and homely setting internally.
One of the best aspects of this project was how the cabin was mostly made by local tradesmen using materials sourced in the region. Timber was a dominant feature of the build, being used to wrap the exterior and many of the surfaces throughout the interior.
You'll be surprised and delighted with the end result so take a tour with us…
The cabin's traditional form is wrapped in beautiful timber panels and features many transparent glass elements, resulting in a truly unforgettable exterior. Thanks to the timber, the cabin sits comfortably within its woodland surrounds and looks as if it's been there for years.
All in all, we love how the building settles effortlessly in position and we can't wait to see what it looks like inside!
Upon entering the cabin we arrive in the main communal zone, which consists of the dining, lounge and kitchen, while the upstairs accommodates the bedrooms and recreation room. Notice how the grains of the timber panels, which frame the room, gives the space a warm and inviting feel.
This space features double volume height complete with skylights and fans to help circulate air and keep the room fresh. The furnishing is a study of black and white as a contrast to the warmer tones of the timber. Even small accessories and the frames of the artwork are black and white.
Windows line the ground floor, allowing for nature to be a feature of the home, as well as providing an abundance of natural light to enter. Those inside can enjoy spending their time sitting at the table with a cup of tea in hand, with amazing views of the woodland always in sight.
At the rear of the image we see a simple but well-suited kitchen. Simple meals can be prepared without hassle thanks to top appliances and ample work surfaces. Storage is also generously provided with both wall cabinets and storage below the island bench available.
Many homes in this part of the world feature saunas. They're a great feature to have if one has a spare morning at hand and wishes to indulge in some therapeutic relaxation.
This sauna looks to fit a whole family should they come calling, with everyone able to sit comfortably inside. A shower is located close by to ensure the sauna experience is done the right way.
Up the stairs there is a recreational room that's perfect for those searching for a quiet space to undertake their favourite hobby. Whether they want to kick back with a good book, play board games or even work on a project from the office, this space can accommodate it all.
Subtle distinctions between the various seating and rec-areas are made by the placement of the furniture and certain in-built features. However, it all feels and looks like one holistic space.
In the master bedroom the light and shadows of the woods can filter through to help create an intimate setting for the those preparing for bed in the evening.
It's a beautiful bedroom, whose key to success is the neutral and subdued colour scheme. With soft creams and whites as the base, we see the prominence of navy blue found in the bed sheets, which helps give a relaxing vibe to the space.
