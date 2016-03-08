A Forest Home with a Hot Surprise

Located in the northernmost tip of Germany, this winter cabin was designed and constructed by expert home builders, Woody Holz, to be a tranquil retreat for a retired couple. Their dream was for the home to sit naturally within the woodland landscape while also providing a cosy and homely setting internally.

One of the best aspects of this project was how the cabin was mostly made by local tradesmen using materials sourced in the region. Timber was a dominant feature of the build, being used to wrap the exterior and many of the surfaces throughout the interior.

You'll be surprised and delighted with the end result so take a tour with us…