A Peaceful Little Home by the Canal

In the UK there is a certain romanticism associated with our canals. Countless generations of Brits have embraced canals for their natural beauty and for the unique leisure one can undertake by these special waterways.
A common sight one sees along the water's edge are quaint cottages and summer houses. These places provide a lucky few with a unique and exclusive lifestyle by the water. This lifestyle is not only embraced by Brits but is also a favourite pastime of the Dutch. Finding a position along a canal in the Dutch countryside is an exciting new-build that stands out for all the right reasons.
We don't want to give too much away so scroll downwards to discover this project for yourself!
It would be safe to say that few of the houses found along any of the canals in the Netherlands look quite like this one. We love how traditional architecture has been infused with modern materials and building techniques.
In terms of architecture, the pitched roof and asymmetrical design of the home looks much like the common style of dwellings found in this part of the world but there is no denying the impact the black metal sheeting has on our perception of the home. It seems the black shade, in combination with the ample glazing, seems to enhance the appearance of the building.
The garden to the rear meets the canal. Every morning the lucky owners get to wake up here, with the sounds and smells of the water.
A great pastime for the owners is to place a chair beside the water's edge and enjoy a cup of team in the morning. The evening is also a special time since they can sit down and watch the sun setting in the distance.
The interiors have really taken a surprising presentation. Framed by a neutral scheme and exposed timber, the home is characterised by generously proportioned spaces that are designed to have a sense of simplicity and natural flow.
Covered in large timber boards, the walls are a treat for the eyes. The boards provide the interiors with the type of warmth that only timber can achieve. Also drawing our attention is the staircase with its weightless design.
Designed to maximise the sense of space and light, you'll notice the living spaces enjoy an amazing openness, which is emphasised by the open ceiling and double height windows. It's great to see all the natural sunlight wash throughout, illuminating every nook and cranny of this living room.
The furniture is nothing short of trendy. Their vintage styling and intense colours bring an excitement to the room. Although the pieces of furniture are very eye-catching, the focus of the décor clearly remains upon the interior architecture and sense of openness.
Moving further inside we can see the layout is formed by a small and practical kitchen and dining area.
The crisp white walls and concrete floor provide a backdrop for those living here to create their own décor style. We are big fans of the industrial inspired dining table and chairs combo, which works well in unison with the island bench.
It is clear the interiors were forged by the architects with the intent of creating surprises in sometimes unexpected places.
One of these unexpected surprises is seen by looking upwards when standing on the landing. The light and shadow play created by a glass skylight looks spectacular in a room with stark white walls and glossy timber.
The linear nature of the final photograph unknowingly draws our eyes through the hallway to the living zones beyond, accentuating the expansiveness of the interiors. Despite its relatively modest floor size, the home appears and feels so much larger thanks to the great design from Kwint Architects.
If you enjoyed touring home, you'll definitely appreciate: A Barn Saved From the History Books.