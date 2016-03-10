Top secrets to spotless floors

Let’s be honest, showing off a beautiful house to friends and guests feels really good. Flaunting your striking wallpaper, boasting about your Italy-imported dining table… and then turning around in horror to see dirt smudges all over the kitchen floor. Definitely a less great feeling.

Although we cannot influence your guests’ likes to match up with yours (or to fall in love with what you deem the ideal interior decorations), we can, however, help you get through this difficult time of discovering more dirt and grub on your stylish floors.

Be it tile, wood or stone, there’s a secret for every surface. So, let’s take it from the top and review these simple tips and tricks to spick and span floor surfaces