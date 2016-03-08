The Devon House with Sunsets on Tap

Pictures can say a thousand words and in the case of Overcombe, those words are all a variation on the 'breathtaking' theme. With incredible views, attention to detail like few other homes and a relaxed vibe that is hard to capture, this is one property that we know will inspire your holiday home dreams!

The real estate team say that, ’Overcombe is a spectacular property, virtually rebuilt, commanding the best views over Bigbury on Sea, Bantham and Burgh Island in the beautiful South Hams of Devon. All on one floor, this property is excellent for all generations of the family. Five beautifully furnished bedrooms – all with en suite wet rooms – enjoy beautiful views over the sea and the surrounding rolling countryside. Immaculately furnished and finished to the highest specification, this beautiful house is equipped with the latest in audio-visual technology, including a SONOS wireless music system in the main living areas. It also has a separate games room with pool table, football table and exercise bike with a TV screen! Particularly perfect for hosting dinner parties, the open plan kitchen and dining area features plate glass on three sides, really allowing that sensational panoramic view to steal the show.’

Having seen the house, we can tell you that even this description is a little modest, so let's take a look around together to see if you love the finished product!