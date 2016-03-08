The Devon House with Sunsets on Tap

Pictures can say a thousand words and in the case of Overcombe, those words are all a variation on the 'breathtaking' theme. With incredible views, attention to detail like few other homes and a relaxed vibe that is hard to capture, this is one property that we know will inspire your holiday home dreams!
The real estate team say that, ’Overcombe is a spectacular property, virtually rebuilt, commanding the best views over Bigbury on Sea, Bantham and Burgh Island in the beautiful South Hams of Devon. All on one floor, this property is excellent for all generations of the family. Five beautifully furnished bedrooms – all with en suite wet rooms – enjoy beautiful views over the sea and the surrounding rolling countryside. Immaculately furnished and finished to the highest specification, this beautiful house is equipped with the latest in audio-visual technology, including a SONOS wireless music system in the main living areas. It also has a separate games room with pool table, football table and exercise bike with a TV screen! Particularly perfect for hosting dinner parties, the open plan kitchen and dining area features plate glass on three sides, really allowing that sensational panoramic view to steal the show.’
Having seen the house, we can tell you that even this description is a little modest, so let's take a look around together to see if you love the finished product!
It takes a special type of house to be able to compete with the Devonshire landscape but Overcombe has made it look easy thanks to a wonderfully unique and stunning design. The house itself rests on this gorgeous wooden plinth, with a balcony running round the full perimeter to ensure perfect views from every side.
Perfect Stays were clearly keen to welcome this exemplar property onto their books, as can you imagine anywhere else offering you such an idyllic slice of heaven for your holiday? This is just one angle of the house, so let's take a look at some of the other amazing sights!
We were told that perfect sea views and sunsets were always on offer at Overcombe and, let's be honest, this is not a disappointment! The full length balcony, complete with beautifully finished decking, allows the view to stretch out before you into infinity and what a calm, graceful feeling it gives off.
Glass safety rails prevent the view from being obscured, regardless of whether you are standing or sitting and seamlessly mirrors the huge amount of glazing that has been installed into the house. This is languid luxury at its absolute best!
With essentially panoramic glazing in place, it comes as no surprise that this open plan living space is drenched in sunlight and we love that the golden wood of the floorboards seems to resonate a natural warmth that perfectly balances the white walls and pale furniture. This is as far from looking clinical as it is possible to be, yet the predominantly white scheme remains.
A cosy snug area, dining room and kitchen all make their mark here, but without encroaching into each other's areas, making this large room feel perfectly proportioned and ideally situated. Just imagine enjoying a meal in here, accompanied by that once-in-a-lifetime view!
If food is the way to a person's heart, then this kitchen has us enamoured! Breathtakingly simple in its construction, it is almost a galley but thanks to the massive amounts of floor space, simply feels like a super spacious and eminently usable area.
Spotlights keep the ceiling height feeling tall and the room airy, while that flooring yet again balances against the stark white cabinets to look welcoming and homely. No need for any accent colours here, as the floor tackles that so well!
With stark white and golden wood making a strong partnership in the open plan area, it's lovely to see the bedrooms taking on a softer, more cosy feel with some deep carpet and muted tones. A cacophony of greys and beige, this room looks comfortable and calm, but still offers fantastic views out onto the sea.
With five bedrooms in place, it's wonderful to note that they have all been given this simple but luxurious touch and by keeping everything so pared back, guests will naturally gravitate to more sociable areas to really get the full benefit of the house and its dreamy locale.
While there is a charming snug area in the main open plan room, we think this secluded living room is a glorious touch! Ideal for some evening socialising with friends and family, just imagine lighting the woodburner and enjoying a cosy night in as the sun goes down!
Styled in a contemporary yet rustic fashion, this is the perfect connection between nature, modernity and luxury, which is what we think this gorgeous property represents as a whole. When can we book?
