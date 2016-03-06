Top 5 Projects of the Week: Garden Privacy Options to A House with Horse Power

Back like a boomerang! As regular as clockwork it's our homify Top 5, which is our regular Sunday morning feature that shines a spotlight on the five articles that grabbed the most attention on the site this week.
Our first star is a look at some great ideas for garden privacy… no more nosey neighbours this spring! We'll then put the pedal to the floor to whisk you to a Dorset home that packs some real Va Va Voom! Slowing things down to a more leisurely Sunday pace is a lovely German family home, modern kitchen wall inspiration and, finally, a sublime English country cottage that has a living room that makes us want to curl up on the sofa with a good book.
This week we're spraying champagne all over our article about the best garden privacy options.
Your garden is the perfect finishing touch to the stunning dream home that you have created so don't be tempted to leave this final aspect to chance, or more appropriately, to nature! Even if you don't have a green thumb, you can still enjoy a lovely outdoor space that is tailored to your needs, as long as you have also given your privacy some consideration.
Your garden border can be the difference between a gorgeous outdoor area that you feel safe and enclosed in, or an outdoor space that leaves you feeling exposed and uncomfortable. Regardless of what style of garden you have opted for, or the age of your home, there will be a perfect garden border option for you.
Filling the rear view mirror of our most popular article was this 360 tour of a new build in Dorset, which went from 0-60 in the blink of an eye.
This stunning example of contemporary architecture, embracing the relaxed lifestyle that goes with living in such close proximity to the beach. Located in the highly sought-after Canford Cliffs in Poole, the brief given to David James Architects was to create a modern home constructed from natural materials, whilst providing breezy open plan living that also provides privacy for the new owners.
The finished result met the brief perfectly with a home that is contemporary yet timeless, with consolidated living spaces that still feel intimate and homely.
Much like a strong marriage, this cottage is built upon solid foundations. Made to be a forever home for the lucky owners, the property boasts quality interiors and timeless architecture. It is both classically stylish yet bursting with youthful energy, which is a likely explanation for the amount of click and shares the article received.
Germany based architecture firm, Fingerhaus, are the experts responsible for the design of this cottage. Built over two storeys, the 140 square metre residence provides all the modern comforts one would expect in a new build. Thanks to a clever use of space and cosy décor this project immediately became one of our favourites of 2016!
It's the heart of the home and as such, we all spend a lot of time in there, so when frustration sets in with your kitchen décor, we know you will want a quick and easy way to liven up the space. A great way to breathe new life into your cooking area, especially if you can't afford to replace everything, is to consider modern kitchen walls.
Basically, modern kitchen walls seek to encourage you to think of your kitchen as a prime location for a feature installation, much like you might have seen in living rooms. Whether you opt for tiles, wallpaper or paint is up to you, but we collated some great examples to try and inspire you!
Us Brits love a country cottage, don't we? Which is why it's no surprise to see this beautiful example nicely rounding our Top 5 this week.
Wren Cottage is a traditional small brick cottage that has undergone extensive modernisation and seen the addition of multiple extensions. The extensions have been creatively added over a number of years to achieve an attractive and uniform exterior. Having worked on a number of heritage projects in the south west of England, Hart Design & Construction are well versed in renovating property and retaining the 'soul' of the original building. This house is testimony to their expertise and skill.
A modern extension, painted in a shade of off-white, sits alongside the original red brick house. All the aesthetic elements that form the exterior work in conjunction with one another despite the differences in period and style. The red brick has also been incorporated into the interiors, as a feature wall in both the bathroom and living room for an extra dose of rural, rustic charm. The mix of modern and traditional that can be seen on the outside reflects the complementary mix of country and contemporary style which flows throughout the interior of this stylish family home.
