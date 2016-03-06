Top 5 Projects of the Week: Garden Privacy Options to A House with Horse Power

Back like a boomerang! As regular as clockwork it's our homify Top 5, which is our regular Sunday morning feature that shines a spotlight on the five articles that grabbed the most attention on the site this week.

Our first star is a look at some great ideas for garden privacy… no more nosey neighbours this spring! We'll then put the pedal to the floor to whisk you to a Dorset home that packs some real Va Va Voom! Slowing things down to a more leisurely Sunday pace is a lovely German family home, modern kitchen wall inspiration and, finally, a sublime English country cottage that has a living room that makes us want to curl up on the sofa with a good book.

On that note, if you're comfortable, let's begin… oh, and don't forget to let us know which was your favourite in the comments!