Making your bedroom fit for a great night's sleep

How do you create the perfect bedroom? You might think it's all a matter of personal taste but we think the functionality of the space plays a major role. If you are keen to improve sleep patterns you need to make sure that you are making a room that is conducive to more restful activities and we think we've figured out exactly how you can do this!
Take a look at our tips for putting together a perfectly relaxing bedroom and see if your sleep is improved. The best part is, our tips are easier to follow than counting sheep, so let's get to it!
So many people overlook this notion when trying to create a room that will promise to improve sleep and be comfortable, but proper ventilation will help no end. We all know that fresh air can wake us up and also make us tired, so why not encourage it into your bedroom?
Architect Your Home have put together a fantastic bedroom here and thanks to the inclusion of ventilation above the wardrobe door, a constant flow of calming air will filter through. As an added bonus, the patterned vent cover is also pretty, so you don't have to compromise your aesthetics for functionality!
If there is one thing guaranteed to prevent you from improving your sleep, it's having a lot of clutter filling up your bedroom. How can you be expected to relax if you have endless trinkets to dust, clothes to pick up and rubbish to clear away?
A healthy room leads to a healthy mind and that is a mind that will be able to get to sleep and enjoy some restful and restorative snoozing. Pared back spaces will have less distractions so to improve sleep you need to say goodbye to junk!
If you want to improve sleep and enjoy more relaxation in your bedroom, we think you should give a lot of thought to the lighting. Naturally you will want a main light, but how will you illuminate the space in the evening, when you are about to climb into bed?
Subdued lighting will always be a great way to get your mind into the routine of gently drifting off to sleep, so why not consider some side lamps? After a few nights of clicking them on at the same time and drawing the curtains, your body will come to associate the routine with bedtime, allowing you to drift off much quicker.
While having art on your walls can be lovely and certainly allows you to flex your artistic muscles a little, including too much stimulus in your bedroom can lead to a lack of sleep. Anything on your walls will make it harder for you to nod off, so try to keep additions to a minimum.
A key thing to include here is that having a television in your bedroom is a terrible idea, especially if you want to improve sleep and get the benefit of more hours in dreamland. A television will keep you awake for longer and prevent you from associating bed with snooze time!
We are at our most relaxed and comfortable when we feel really safe and cosy, so by making your bedroom the room where you are most at home, you will be able to enjoy improved sleep pattern regularity and it will also make you look forward to bedtime!
We think that smells are a great way to comfort yourself, so if you have a particular fragrance that you love or that makes you feel content, why not look for a room diffuser that releases it into the air? Flowers can also be a wonderful way to make your room feel really cosy and welcoming and there's nothing wrong with buying them for yourself!
Rather than seeing your bed as a secondary sofa or wardrobe, be sure to keep it clear, made and ready to dive into when it comes to bedtime.
If you have taken to laying on it to watch films, your brain will come to associate the space with staying awake, but by reserving your bedroom for sleeping only, you can be sure that not only will you improve sleep patterns, you will get a far better quality of rest too. We know sleeping isn't all you do in bed, but as long as it's the main thing, we won't judge!
For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Budget Bedroom Hacks. We know it can cost a lot to make the perfect bedroom, but we've got some great purse-friendly tips too!