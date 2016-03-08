Improving your kitchen's atmosphere

Let's not beat around the bush here; a kitchen is a space where you cook and prepare meals for yourself and your family, but did you know that it is fast becoming one of the key social areas of people's homes? Think about where you spend the most time and you might realise that you are already part of this trend!
Your kitchen atmosphere can either support or negate this natural gravitation towards the kitchen becoming the hub of the home and we think it's a great idea to really encourage everyone to feel comfortable and welcome in the space. Who knows, it might mean you get a night off from cooking duties once in a while!
Take a look at our tips for creating a fantastic kitchen atmosphere that everyone will want to be a part of and see if the social dynamic in your home changes!
When spending time together is the most important thing, you don't need to fill your kitchen with clutter that will result in stunted conversation or disinterested, distracted family members. We think a little minimalism is a great idea for everyone and can really help to bring your kitchen atmosphere to life.
Take a look at this gorgeous kitchen from Urbana 15. You can hardly say that it has no style or personality, but thanks to a pared back finish, family members can really focus on conversation and spending time together in here. What a lovely way to create some harmony!
Even if you decide to take the minimal route, you will still want to include some seating and styling that will make your space a whole lot more sociable than sparse! Don't worry that this will equate to clutter, however, as it can be as simple as a stylish, sleek breakfast bar, with stools that fit underneath perfectly.
By keeping even the functional and sociable items breathtakingly simple in their construction and styling, you can retain the minimalist vibe that will maintain the high-end and contemporary feel of your space, but you will also be creating an inviting kitchen atmosphere that people will be drawn to.
While bright lighting is a must in any room, for a bit more of a sociable and fun kitchen atmosphere, we think indirect illumination options could become a new favourite! They don't just create a subdued and elegant appearance though; they have a practical element too.
Under-cabinet lighting is wonderful and helps to showcase the parts of your kitchen that you don't mind showing off, such as a perfectly clean cooker! We think the low-level under cabinet lighting is wonderful too and if you have funky flooring in place, it really makes a feature of it!
Before you can decide on the materials that you want to use in your cooking space, you need to really hone in on the kitchen atmosphere that you are keen to create! For a stark and serious vibe, you will no doubt opt for reflective materials and dark colours, but if a fun, welcoming feel is what you're after then you can't go wrong with wood.
Naturally so warm, tactile and recognisable, wood will bring an element of familiarity to any room, but when used in the kitchen, we think a real hearty and rustic vibe is achieved. You can already picture everyone coming together for a delicious meal, can't you?
Even if you are looking to create a kitchen atmosphere that welcomes your family and encourages them to come and spend a lot of time in there, you will need to think carefully about the furniture that you include. You don't have to be a minimalist fan to know that too much furniture will shrink a space!
Keep any extra items of furniture as compact as you can, but don't negate comfort for this! You want everyone to feel like they want to come take a seat while you cook, but unless you have the requisite space, don't try adding a multitude of sofas or your kitchen will get very small, very quickly.
Even if you want to try your hand at a little kitchen minimalism, you can definitely have some fun with elegant accessories; just not too many of them! We think that high-end materials, such as glass, will prevent your added extras from overshadowing a wonderful kitchen atmosphere and could, in fact, make it even better. Perhaps you could invite family members to bring their favourite accessories in, making them feel like they have an important role to play in the decorating.
Essentially, the thing that will create and maintain a wonderful kitchen atmosphere is you and your family, so as long as you have a room that you love spending time in together, the extra touches are just a bonus!
