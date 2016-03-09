The Hampstead Home of Harmony

It's no secret that Hampstead plays home to a number of beautiful properties but simply looking at their exteriors won't tell you what the interior design schemes are like. Traditional-looking homes, in particular, can be a little deceptive, as you never know which have undergone a modern renovation. Today, we look at just such a house.

From the outside, this is an undeniably lovely home, but as soon as you cross the threshold, you are met with a modern layout and structure that might come as a bit of a shock.

Let's take a look and see if you are surprised by the combination of a traditional building with a modern interior!