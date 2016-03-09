The Hampstead Home of Harmony

It's no secret that Hampstead plays home to a number of beautiful properties but simply looking at their exteriors won't tell you what the interior design schemes are like. Traditional-looking homes, in particular, can be a little deceptive, as you never know which have undergone a modern renovation. Today, we look at just such a house.
From the outside, this is an undeniably lovely home, but as soon as you cross the threshold, you are met with a modern layout and structure that might come as a bit of a shock.
Let's take a look and see if you are surprised by the combination of a traditional building with a modern interior!
We have come across a few projects that have been a little ostentatious in their exterior design, leaving them to really overshadow neighbouring properties, but in this neighbourhood, everybody seems keen to push the architectural boundaries. It is therefore no surprise that the majority of the redesign work here has been carried out inside, so as to keep it special and unique!
KSR Architects have made an incredible name for themselves by undertaking luxury renovations and this is by no means a lesser project, as you will now see.
Walking into this lovely family home, we are met with a masterpiece of open plan living that we know must have taken meticulous planning and patience to create. There is no sign of the previous room divides and what stands here is a testament to modern design that can be adapted to suit a more traditional property.
This super dining room/living room set up, with the kitchen to the rear, offers incredible space, warmth and gentle hues of natural colours that all work so well together. Rustic items are paired with sleek design and accent items, such as that amazing lampshade, are the cherry on top!
It seems almost unbelievable that the open plan element of this family home is so huge, yet here is the kitchen, simply stretching all the way back and offering enough space for a small island. Far from negating on cooking room in order to have the biggest lounge possible, everything here is gargantuan in proportion. Including the elegance.
Finished with white, creams, wood and more statement lighting, this kitchen fits right in and contributes to the wider aesthetic, which is tinged with luxury at every turn.
Looking at this picture, you'd be forgiven for assuming that this was a self-contained living room, not part of a wider open plan scheme, as it is finished so luxuriously and unapologetically. Often as not, there will be a separate TV living room, but here, everything has been combined into one, presumably so the family can interact all the time.
The variation in seating options adds a fun, design-led element and with retro coffee table as well, this is a home that has stylish owners with a sense of humour.
Why have one television when you can have two? More to the point, why not create a stunning feature wall in your home to house a second television and extend it to become a home bar as well? Not many people can say they have one of those!
With every piece of this built-in unit offering a wealth of storage, maintaining a tidy, comfortable home will be a piece of cake and we can only imagine how much fun family movie nights must be in here. We bet one of those cupboards has a popcorn maker hidden inside it!
Naturally, now that you can see this house has been redesigned and decorated for people that like the finer things in life, enjoy great design and want a cohesive home, the bedrooms will not be a let down. We think this master suite is gorgeous and really gives off a sense of the calm that it exudes every day.
More built-in brilliance offers clean, simple storage, while feature lights, again, make an appearance, this time in the form of a seemingly naked bulb. One thing that we are really enjoying is the perpetual mink, coffee and cream tones that are used, as they dispel the myth that muted colours are boring! They're nothing other than classic!
Why take the time to create the perfect home if you are going to simply wash your hands of the bathroom? It sounds like a silly thought, yet so many people do it. Thankfully, the cohesive and luxurious touch has not been overlooked here and instead, a dream bathroom has been put together. Dark and secluded, to offer privacy, we adore the contrast to the rest of the light, sunny house. Natural stone tiles make for an unquestioned commitment to using only the best materials and that bath is something else!
Proving that appearances can be deceiving, we think this home is a wonderful combination of a traditional frontage with an ultra modern interior.
For more transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Dramatic British Home Transformation. This is another home with a deceptive exterior!