Place your TV somewhere to put on a show

If you are part-way through a living room renovation, there is one thing that always seems to play havoc with a wonderful décor scheme; your television and where you put it. We think we have come up with some great ideas that will either prevent your TV from taking up too much room or will make it enough of a fabulous feature to not be thought of as an unfortunate element!
Whether you like a more minimal approach or are happy to make good use of your space where you can, we have some fantastic tips for making your TV living room far more harmonious, so let's get creative!
If you have gone the extra mile with your living room renovation and created something of a gorgeous feature wall, what better place to mount your TV than on it? That way, whenever you are watching a favourite programme, you can also admire your great taste and handiwork!
This stunning space, from Angélica Hoffmann, is a great example of what we mean. Clearly a TV living room, with the main focus being coming together to enjoy some entertainment, we think the dark contrast of the feature wall is the ideal home for a large screen. Its like having a cinema in your home!
Don't go thinking that a feature wall is the only good location for your TV, as even something as bright as a white wall makes for a fabulous background. In fact, a white background makes for a great contrast next to a colourful screen and could enhance your viewing pleasure!
A TV living room will always seek to make the screen a main feature, with furniture all pointing towards it, curtains or blinds in place to prevent glare and, often as not, amazing surround sound speakers in place, so don't feel like you have to camouflage your set; highlight it!
For a sleek finish that is hard to beat, we are totally in love with TV screens that have been built into the wall. Not just mounted on top of it, actually set into the space itself! The flush finish always looks so high-end and fabulous that we really covet this approach for our own homes!
We think this living room is gorgeous and thanks to the perfectly placed stud wall, a built-in TV is no problem at all. We love that the built-in theme has been continued, with a stunningly eye-catching fire and an integral bookshelf. So cohesive!
Sometimes, the simplest solutions really are the best and with that in mind, we will always have a special place in our hearts for people who opt to place their TV in the corner of a room. One of those spots that is difficult to put to good use, we think your screen will be perfectly at home in a corner and it lends itself to other great ideas too!
If you are going to try this in your TV living room, why not add some corner shelves above the screen, where you can store DVDs or even your set-top boxes and media devices. Now that's smart thinking!
If the idea of creating a shelf just for your TV seems a little excessive, perhaps you can convince yourself by making it multifunctional! We just know that this example will sell it to you, as it looks absolutely phenomenal and naturally allows for a new material to be brought into your design scheme.
By choosing to display your screen alongside other items, it makes the chunkiness of your TV simply melt away. No longer will a huge screen be a bit of an eyesore, instead, it will simply be one of many super additions to a carefully thought out and media-savvy space.
When a built-in television appeals to you, but you want the option of not having it on show at all, why not try your hand at some clever carpentry design?
For a super sleek finish that allows your TV living room to simply be a relaxing space with no distractions, add some sliding doors to your screen housing and watch as they make light work of disguising your television totally! We think this is a great tip for heritage homes, as modern sets can look a little ostentatious and out of place, but this solves that problem in one move!
For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Luxury Living Room Ideas. With your television taken care of, you can start thinking about adding some other amazing touches to your space!