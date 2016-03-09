Before and After: Bathroom Renovation Inspiration

It's not always easy to imagine what is possible in a room that you have come to fall out of love with, is it? Take your bathroom, for example. Do you stand in the doorway and try as hard as you can to picture a new décor scheme, but fall a little flat with your imagination? Don't feel bad as we all do! That's why we thought it would be helpful to show you some real life before and after pics.
Guaranteed to fire up your imagination and encourage some outside the box thinking, we know these dramatic transformations will have you redesigning your bathroom before the day is out. Who knows, perhaps we will be using bathroom B&A pics from your home in our next Ideabook!
What a dark, dingy and horrendously outdated bathroom this is! Everything looks so old fashioned and unstylish that it is almost a wonder that this scheme was ever chosen in the first place. We can't imagine it ever looking chic or new, can you?
Well, you wouldn't even know that this was the same room if we hadn't told you this is a bathroom B&A article, would you? The only thing that remains is the window placement in this gorgeous revamp. It's out with the dark, overbearing and cramped styling and in with a light, bright and airy space that is modern and chic.
Now here is an awkwardly shaped room that, on the surface of it, offers little in the way of transformation opportunities. The outdated brown tiles are making the room feel even smaller and the shower position is creating dead space that is hard to use. What a nightmare!
With the help of a design team, this bathroom has been opened up to reveal extra potential and what a difference it makes. With a usable footprint, spacious layout and pale colour scheme, this is anything but an awkward room. In fact, it now offers the luxury and relaxation that it should have all along!
Technically, we can't see to much wrong with this bathroom at all. It is a small space but the décor has been kept relatively neutral so as to not overpower it any further. We like the use of mosaic tiles to pep the scheme up a bit, but there is something a little drab about the overall appearance.
Ah! Now here is a bathroom that is making the most of its potential. What a gorgeous space this is now. This bathroom B&A is giving us serious ideas! Replacing the bath with a large shower has made the room feel much larger and allowed for extra storage. That's the kind of transformation we like.
As a totally gutted site, there is little to inspire us that this will be a stunning bathroom. The only real positive is that it is a blank canvas so, in theory, anything could be possible. Clearly an awkward attic, making a usable room will no doubt be a challenge.
Simplicity and style in equal measure have made this bathroom an absolute triumph. What an amazing bathroom B&A this is. The amount of light pouring in is glorious, while simple lines and tactile shapes really bring the space together. Wow!
If anything can date a room, it's a grey, white and red colour scheme. Hello, 1980! The red carpet and little colourful accents make the room look over the top, while the marble effect tiles simply look cheap and tacky. The size of the room is good but the décor does not make the best of it.
Finished in a medley of white and grey, this is a bathroom B&A success story we won't forget in a hurry. The red has been long forgotten and in its place is a calm, beautiful space that's elegant and modern. It's surprising just how much of an impact differently shaped suite items can have!
We all knew that avocado suites existed but it's fair to say that most of us hoped we would never see one again. Just look at the awful combination of a green suite with brown patterned tiles! We like a bit of 70s inspiration but this is a step too far. Varnished cork floor tiles really kill this space off.
And, breathe! From the multi-coloured mess that it once was, this bathroom has been transformed into a heavenly white minimalist spot. Big enough to include some integrated storage and a glass-enclosed shower, if we didn't know this was the same room, we wouldn't believe you!
A small, difficult room, this must have posed quite a conundrum for the owners. What could they do with it and how could they make it look good? Bathrooms don't need to be large, but they should be relaxing. Will this project offer that?
What a humdinger of a bathroom! Everything in here is perfectly proportioned, beautiful and, most of all, calm. The space feels mature and restorative and bathing under starlight must be one of the many perks of this room. What an incredible transformation. We are looking at our awkwardly-shaped rooms with a little more hope now!
